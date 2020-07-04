A tale of two quarters for SC stocks

A mid-year checkup in the year of the pandemic shows that most South Carolina-based stocks held up quite well in the second quarter, in step with the broader rally in the U.S. financial markets.

The results are much more sobering for the first six months of 2020.

Of the 16 public companies that were headquartered in the state and were traded on a major exchange in the go-go April-June period, just three ended up in the red.

The average increase among the gainers in the tiny South Carolina index was about 24 percent, compared to relatively minor losses for the laggards.

Taking stock The number of South Carolina-based stocks continued to fall in the second quarter, as two Nasdaq-listed financial institutions left the fold. The parent of South State Bank relocated its headquarters from Columbia to Winter Haven, Fla., a few weeks ago when it merged with CenterState Bank. The SSB ticker symbol stock survived the move but the shares have been under pressure all year. They shed 14 percent in the 2nd quarter and are down 45 percent since January. Also, Carolina Financial Corp. disappeared before the quarter ended. The Charleston-based owner of CresCom Bank was sold to United Bank of West Virginia on May 1, taking its shares out of play. South Carolina's newest publicly traded business in years is HireQuest Inc. The Goose Creek company was formed from an April 2019 merger. It oversees a national blue-collar staffing agency franchise with more than 130 offices. HireQuest trades on the Nasdaq as "HQI."

Leading the way higher was North Charleston-based global chemical maker Ingevity Corp. Its beaten-down stock rebounded by about 56 percent since April 1, a period that included job cuts and other expense savings for the Virginia Avenue company.

Ingevity was followed by a trio of firms from the Upstate.

Consumer lender Regional Management Corp. of Greenville jumped 36 percent, while Seneca's Oconee Federal Savings Bank rose 35 percent.

Not far behind was Denny's Corp., the Spartanburg-based operator of casual sit-down restaurants that had been hurt badly by COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining. Its stock climbed 34 percent over the past three months.

A Charleston technology business also closed out the quarter with an above-average increase compared to its South Carolina peer group. Shares of Benefitfocus of Daniel Island increased at a 27 percent clip after tumbling from about $20 to $6 in the early goings of 2020.

But the second-quarter returns don't look quite so positive when the volatile first-quarter results are tossed into the mix.

Not one in-state stock was trading higher June 30 compared to the beginning of the year, reflecting the nationwide lockdown that upended Wall Street and the broader economy in mid-March.

A few companies escaped the market mayhem with minimal damage. Oconee Federal held up the best. Its stock was off just 5 percent.

The rest of the pack sustained bigger double-digit hits.

The top decliner for the first half of 2020 also pulled off one of the biggest recoveries of the second quarter. Greenville-based Delta Apparel Inc., which owns the Salt Life clothing line, surged an impressive 25 percent between April and June.

But it wasn't nearly enough to reclaim all of the ground it lost the previous three months. Delta Apparel's stock is still off about 60 percent from where it was trading in January, before the world and investment portfolios everywhere were turned upside down.