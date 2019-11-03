As Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was preparing to answer questions about the company's troubled 737 Max program on Capitol Hill, the aerospace giant's 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston quietly marked its 10th anniversary.

It was on Oct. 28, 2009, that Boeing announced plans to build a second Dreamliner assembly line in North Charleston to join the one that was already building the wide-body jet in Everett, Wash.

In addition to Muilenburg's testimony before Congress, last week marked the one-year anniversary of the Lion Air crash that led to scrutiny of Boeing's 737 Max production and certification practices.

It didn't seem like the appropriate time to hold a celebration.

"We wanted to honor the families in remembrance of the crash," Boeing spokeswoman Libba Holland said of the decision not to publicly mark the North Charleston plant's 10th anniversary. Instead of celebrating, the plant's workers held a moment of silence for crash victims.

Gov. Henry McMaster did issue a proclamation that Oct. 28 would be known as Boeing South Carolina Day. But it also came with little fanfare — a brief mention on the local Boeing site's Facebook page.

Holland said there won't be a 10th anniversary party. The North Charleston campus noted the occasion as part of its Family Day earlier in the month and the company shared news of the proclamation with employees.

Among the accolades McMaster noted in his proclamation:

Boeing South Carolina invests more than $355 million a year with hundreds of suppliers and vendors across the state.

Workers at the North Charleston plant are responsible for more than 2,000 inventions and 500 patents.

Boeing South Carolina has invested more than $50 million in the past decade with charitable organizations focusing on education, veterans and community service.

Boeing kick-started an aerospace industry in the Palmetto State that has grown to more than 300 companies, 100,000 jobs and an annual economic impact of $24.8 billion.

In addition to the Dreamliner assembly campus, Boeing's North Charleston operations include a factory that builds interior cabin parts for the 787, an engine design and manufacturing center, an engineering center and a research and development office.

All told, Boeing's local workforce exceeds 6,400 employees and contractors.

Car exports shift gears

Vehicle exports at the Port of Charleston are on the rebound following double-digit percentage declines a year ago due to China's retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made automobiles.

Exports of BMW vehicles built at the German automaker's Spartanburg County plant totaled 19,905 in September — nearly 29 percent better than the same month last year.

"I think they're back to a stable state now ... they are coming back to where we expected them to be," said Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority. In addition to tariffs, Newsome said last year's drop in BMW exports was due to model changeovers within the Upstate plant.

In 2018, BMW exported about 87,000 luxury SUVs to China from a plant near Spartanburg. It exports more vehicles to China than any other U.S. auto plant. Last year's steep tariffs — 40 percent on finished vehicles — forced BMW to add production of its popular X3 SUV at a Chinese plant and sliced about $340 million in earnings.

The situation improved when China removed the tariffs as trade talks with the U.S. appeared to be making progress. However, China recently said it might reinstate the tariffs beginning next month. That would come at a time when vehicle sales worldwide are slowing.

"I think the auto market is flattening, but BMW's brand perseveres well even in tough times," Newsome said.

Volvo Cars, the state's other passenger vehicle exporter, has seen unsteady growth since it started sending S60 sedans to foreign markets in February.

Exports of the car built at Volvo's campus near Ridgeville totaled 2,589 — the automaker's highest monthly total. Exports in September were about half that amount at 1,323 cars.

Newsome pointed out that Volvo is still early in production and has less than a year of exports under its belt. BMW, on the other hand, recently celebrated its 25th year of shipping cars abroad.

Since February, Volvo has exported 9,187 sedans from the Port of Charleston.

Robot report

Sapience Automation, a Charleston company that installs and commissions automated equipment for manufacturers, is spending $500,000 to establish operations in Berkeley County. The new site at 2079 Wambaw Creek Road plans to hire 26 workers.

CEO Martin Rola said the location off Clements Ferry Road in the Wando area gives the company access to several automotive and aerospace businesses looking for help with designing and installing automation.

The company has also launched a nonprofit called My Future Path to improve mechatronics and robotics programs in high schools and identify students who could excel in automation programs.