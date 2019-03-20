Shipping lines are canceling trips to the Port of Charleston and other U.S. ports as a recent import boom driven by the threat of higher tariffs on Chinese goods is drying up.
Meanwhile, BMW — South Carolina's biggest automaker and one of the port's largest customers — is warning of lower profits while at the same time saying it will hike production at its Upstate plant.
The State Ports Authority said Wednesday it saw record cargo levels for a February last month, with its terminals handling 178,131 containers measured in 20-foot increments. Since the fiscal year started in July, the port has seen a 12 percent increase in such cargo.
But much of that is because of Chinese companies sending more goods to the United States ahead of what they feared would be higher tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, said the port likely will see between 35,000 and 45,000 fewer containers than projected for the March-through-May period because freight normally arriving in those months came early. He still expects the port to end the fiscal year with an increase.
West Coast ports are already seeing the drop because transit times from Asia are shorter. Loaded imports to ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach fell 10.2 percent in February.
March imports to Charleston are already weaker than expected, said Barbara Melvin, the SPA's chief operating officer, "but maybe not as drastic" as the West Coast decline.
Another factor leading to the expected decline in imports is the slowing world economy, including in China where industrial production growth slowed to 5.3 percent in February — down from 5.7 percent in December.
German automaker BMW, which has its largest manufacturing plant in the Upstate, has been among those affected by the U.S. trade war with China, the automaker's top market. Exports of Greer-made BMW vehicles plunged 20 percent in February.
BMW said Wednesday its 2019 profits will fall "well below" last year because of trade issues, unfavorable exchange rates and the costs of complying with tougher European emissions standards. The automaker said it will trim roughly $13.6 billion from its budget to help offset those and other expenses.
Newsome said BMW has been upbeat in its discussions with the port, predicting record production this year at the Upstate campus — "well over 400,000" cars, he said. The plant hit its production peak in 2016, when it built 411,171 vehicles.
BMW also is exporting more partially built cars in containers, with foreign factories completing their assembly. Newsome said he expects roughly 10,000 more containerized vehicle exports by BMW in the coming year.
"That has been their growth in exporting, to what I call screwdriver factories that don't do everything from scratch," he said.