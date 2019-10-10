South Carolina's Department of Commerce knew one of the state's tire manufacturers wasn't paying its bills, but chose to extend additional tax breaks to the company anyway.

Newly released emails show state Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt and other agency officials were aware of significant financial problems at Giti Tire's manufacturing facility in Chester County as far back as August 2018.

The state officials, according to the emails, learned the Singapore-based company was struggling to ramp up production at its 1.8 million-square-foot facility near Richburg. Hitt weighed whether to take a trip to Giti's facility to show the state's "love and support." And then, the state agency discovered a contractor at the site was owed $2 million.

"Well crap, this is getting ugly," States Clawson, a commerce employee, wrote after learning the contractor hadn't been paid in over a year.

"I think me, you and Bobby need to talk about how to handle this," Clawson told another commerce employee, referring the Secretary Hitt.

The email chain ends there. There's no indication how the Department of Commerce responded.

Four months later, in December 2018, Hitt and the state's Coordinating Council for Economic Development inked a deal with Giti making the company eligible for a new line of valuable state tax credits.

Those incentives, known as Job Development Credits, allow select companies to keep part of the state withholding taxes its employees pay each month. In return, the companies promise to hire a set number of people and invest a specific amount of money.

The program is one of the Department of Commerce's primary economic development tools. More than 480 of contracts for Job Development Credits were signed in the past decade, including deals with corporate giants like BMW, Boeing, Volvo and Michelin.

The contracts are very lucrative for companies. The state missed out on $81.9 million in tax revenue in 2018 alone as a result of all the corporate deals.

The Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to questions about whether Hitt told the other members of the coordinating council about the $2 million debt to the contractor.

The Job Development Credits weren't the first incentive package the state extended to Giti, however. By August 2018, the Department of Commerce had already provided $38.9 million through a grant to help prepare the site of Giti's first factory in the United States.

The decision to pass along additional tax breaks to Giti last year is now drawing fire from critics of the agency, like Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia.

He filed a lawsuit in Richland County court earlier this week accusing the Department of Commerce of illegally withholding details about its deals with Giti through the state's Freedom of Information Act. That's when the emails from the Department of Commerce surfaced.

Harpootlian requested the records after The Post and Courier reported that two of Giti's contractors filed federal lawsuits against the company earlier this summer.

Those contractors alleged Giti started missing its payments as early as December 2017 — two months after the company held a grand-opening ceremony at its factory. The two companies allege the tire manufacturer still owes them a combined $613,000.

Job Development Credits are guaranteed for every compnay. Handing out the tax incentives are at the discretion of the state Coordinating Council, which Hitt oversees.

The episode with Giti is now raising fresh questions for Harpootlian, who was already a skeptic of the state's economic development programs.

The first-term senator challenged a piece of legislation earlier this year that made the Carolina Panthers eligible for similar economic development incentives. And he helped push for a legislative audit of the Department of Commerce's tax incentive programs.

"If the Department of Commerce gives millions of dollars to an entity like Giti Tire, and then they begin to fail, is it the state's role to step in and help bail them out?" Harpootlian asked on Thursday.

Many companies that started in South Carolina without the benefit of state economic incentives, Harpootlian said, don't get the same treatment. There's no bailout available if smaller South Carolina businesses that fall behind on their payroll or can't pay for their equipment, he complained.

Harpootlian blamed the Department of Commerce for operating under a "culture of secrecy." The state's process of approving companies for tax incentives and economic development grants, Harpootlian said, gives taxpayers no ability to question the decisions that are being made.

That's why Harpootlian filed his lawsuit this week over the information the Department of Commerce redacted and withheld. He wants to force the agency to start disclosing the details of each contract it signs with each corporation.

"The past two or three gubernatorial adminsitrations said 'government shouldn't pick winners losers,'" Harpootlian said. "And here they're picking a loser and trying to make it a winner."