A salute to our veterans: Dedicated to home, country and helping others

November 11 marks 82 years since our country designated this date as a national holiday to honor our country’s veterans. Every year on November 11, we signify the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918 when World War 1 ended. Our veterans are men and women from all walks of life who serve and protect without hesitation, when they are called to do so. Their spouses keep the home fires burning and sacrifice a “normal” family life in order to support their significant other.
I reached out to three veterans and a veteran's spouse. All realtors with backgrounds from different branches of our armed forces. All have a common thread of commitment and a proud history of serving. Each one parlayed those personal and professional ethics into a successful real estate career.
This special issue is a tribute to our military and their families. They are entrepreneurs with a fierce sense of loyalty, commitment and integrity. Veterans are an invaluable part of our country and our workforce, having both impeccable teamwork and leadership skills.
Sarah Coleman-Lee, Broker Associate, AgentOwned Realty
“There is nothing as comforting as connecting with someone who understands your culture and can address your unique challenges and specific concerns,” said Coleman-Lee. “I am honored to continue to serve my fellow service members in such an important capacity.”
Coleman-Lee was in the United States Air Force for over two decades. She was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama. Coleman-Lee said her fondest memory of military service and life is the close-knit bond she formed with other members. “I miss it to this day—many of us were in places where we had no biological family, and the bond and camaraderie that is created is truly priceless.”
She and her family decided that Charleston was a great place to call home once she retired at the Charleston Air Force Base. She has been a resident of Dorchester County for the past 20 years.
“I remained here for some of the same reasons so many other retirees do,” she said. “We just fell in love with the area—being so close to a military installation, the quality of life here, being close to beaches, so many year-round festivals and events and amazing cuisine. There are a lot of great things to do.”
Coleman-Lee said she has a passion to serve others, and that translated to helping her clients navigate through the twists and turns of home buying and selling. Many are military with a short timeline in which to find a home.
“Many of my military clients aren’t here in the local area throughout the entire home selling/buying process, therefore it’s critical that I’m able to do whatever it takes to guide them,” she said. “Military families are usually stationed in different locations throughout their career, so their home purchase needs to be marketable and allow them to relocate, ideally without a loss in their investment. My experience as a veteran is critical to providing my clients with the highest level of service,” she said.”
Her ability to do that has come back to her tenfold. Being in the real estate industry for 13 years, her portfolio of clients and client referrals are a testament to her dedication. Coleman-Lee said that AgentOwned company listings include a five-bedroom home in Summerville's Cane Bay at 300 Decatur Drive and the other in Pinehill Acres near the Pine Forest Country Club at 417 Renau Boulevard. They list for $359,999 and $439,900, respectively.
“There is nothing more fulfilling to me than to be in a position in which I can help ease the stress of burdens of my clients while guiding them to successfully achieve their goals. I feel there is nothing greater than the ability to contribute towards another person’s success,” Coleman-Lee stated.
Julie Neira, Realtor, Lifestyle Properties of Charleston
“As the wife of a veteran, I have become a proponent for our veterans and their families,” said Neira. “Seeing the family sacrifices, mental and physical health challenges they deal with, I go above and beyond to help them in all facets—not matter how large or small.”
Neira’s husband, Bill, has served in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army Reserve. The couple settled in Charleston in the early 2000s and their family—a daughter and son, live in Bluffton.
Neira has been a realtor for several years. Two years ago, she reached out to a local veteran-focused nonprofit, Tri-County Veterans Support Network (TCVSN), after seeing a Facebook post.
“Their mission is to direct veterans and their families to the proper resources,” she said.
In 2019, TCVSN assisted over 880 veterans and families with 278 overnight stays awaiting the homeless veteran housing which TCVSN provides. Since the pandemic, 219 families have been helped and it’s not limited to financial assistance.
Neira assumed a leadership role of TCVSN’s initiative, “Adopt a Vet for Christmas.” She has also formed a “network of love” comprising her, her husband, friends, the Cane Bay community and other local nonprofits. Through the network, local vets receive help with utility bills, home items, medical help, and more.
Neira recently sold a home in Summerville’s Cane Bay neighborhood. “The Cane Bay community is an integral part of the big picture of our ‘Network of Love’ initiative,” she said. “Time and time again, I receive messages from local individuals to donate—money or household items, and I’m so grateful to them and their giving hearts.”
Accustomed to using video walk-throughs with military clients who may be located as far away as Hawaii, the pandemic has created challenges for her, but she said, “It’s been different but easy to adapt to.”
Part of her commission goes to the Tri-County veterans support network for every home she sells. Her veteran nonprofits include Holy City Unit of the Marine Corps Auxiliary, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Tri-county Veterans Support Network, and the veteran-founded, H.F. Help No Kill Rescue for animals. She also showcases veteran-owned small businesses through social media and her YouTube channel, Veteran Businesses of the Lowcountry.
Neira said that Charleston offers opportunities for both military and veterans those transitioning into the civilian sector. “My husband and I moved here when he received a contractor position with Boeing and we have been in the Lowcountry for almost 18 years.”
Other businesses such as Bosch, SPAWAR and Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center are invaluable resources and companies that help veterans, Neira said.
“I have found my passion, and it’s helping people to get to their next journey in life,” she said. “I have been able to help so many though my real estate business and it has, in turn, helped me give back to the community I know and love so well.”
James Sokol, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate
“The thing about military families is they don’t get a lot of say in the choice of their duty station and when to report or leave and they don’t have a lot of time to make a decision,” said Sokol. “They rely heavily on a professional to assist them with their new home and to ensure the transaction is smooth and as stress-free as possible.”
Sokol knows a lot about that process, being a veteran of both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Coast Guard. His background is one of perseverance through adversity. From flipping burgers to working in retail, he worked throughout his teenage years. The summer prior to his senior year of high school, he went to Fort Knox for Basic Combat Training. His first duty station was Germany, where he worked in the personal security unit, and then he was deployed to Iraq. From there he went back to his hometown in New York before deploying for another tour of duty tour in Afghanistan.
“This was one of the most intense years of my life, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said.
Life took him on a new path and he left the Army and joined the Coast Guard as a maritime law enforcement specialist. He served on a 270-foot cutter where he patrolled the Caribbean sea , then to Louisiana where he worked with local law enforcement and narcotic units. After four years, he transferred to Charleston, an area that he said “has everything.”
Completing his final stints in the military, Sokol signed up for real estate courses. After talking to Linda Collins, Managing Broker at BHHS, he set out to become the best at it by applying the same principles that made him successful in past endeavors.
“My experience as a veteran absolutely helped with my real estate career,” Sokol confirmed. “Attention to detail, communicating effectively, self-discipline and not quitting until the mission is complete is just for starters.”
Sokol transformed those skills into a highly successful real estate career, with a specialization in military relocation. “Assisting people who have always wanted to own a home but are confused or intimidated about the process and being able to assist those who serve our country trying to purchase while being in a different location—these are just a few reasons why I enjoy doing this.”
Sokol’s listings and sales during his first year of real estate have been properties in North Charleston, Goose Creek, Charleston, Hanahan and Summerville. His most recent listing just went under contract, a four-bedroom home in Park Hill Place in Summerville, which was only on the market for 35 days and listed for $250,000. A custom home in Walnut Farms sold for $464,000 in July and in Crowfield Plantation, a four-bedroom sold for $300,000. His first year has been very busy.
When asked what his favorite memory of being in the military was, he replied, “I would say that very first day coming back from deployment. When you set foot on home soil, see your family and cherish just the little things we are privileged to have in this country. It’s hard to explain, but the closest comparison is waking up on Christmas morning as a kid.”
Elizabeth Baker, Realtor, RE/MAX Full Sail
“Being in the Marine Corps constantly reminds me that you need to adapt and overcome,” said Baker. “I feel that being a Realtor requires this ability on a daily basis.”
Baker is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, and moved to Charleston in June 2015. She said she realized she could fulfill a need in the real estate market and it “took off” for her once she got into the industry, getting homes sold faster with her free staging services.
As a former veteran, she understands why so many military personnel, both active and retired, want to call the Charleston area home. “My family and I chose Charleston because of the schools, the proximity to the beaches and the downtown culture,” she said.
Baker lists a home on 1223 Adela Hills Drive on James Island for $485,000. Surrounded by waterways and facing a tidal creek, it is in the award-winning Freeman’s Point inside Seaside Plantation. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, boat launch, dock, playground, dog park and more.
“If a family wants a great work/life balance in an upscale neighborhood such as Seaside Plantation, James Island puts you close to everything and the VA hospital, which is very important to most retirees,” Baker noted. “Most of the homes in this community are $500,000 to a little over a million, so this one is a steal.”
Baker said that working with veterans requires a great deal of both knowledge and understanding. “Veterans often have to purchase a home sight unseen, so I have to be their eyes and ears. As a veteran, I know what it’s like to move around the world, having no idea where I’ll be living next. Veterans feel comfortable with someone who has been there, done that.”
Her real estate career has been booming, she said, despite the pandemic. “2020 has been phenomenal, and I’ve never worked this hard in my lifetime. I’m looking forward to making it up to my kids with a Disney trip for Thanksgiving week.”
***
Sarah Coleman Lee
Branch of military: United States Air Force
Years of service: 22
Tours of duty: Charleston, New York, Texas, Mississippi, Italy, Germany, Guam
Honors: Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Air Force Achievement Award, AF Outstanding Unit Award, AF Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Overseas Ribbon Long, AF Longevity Service, USAF NCO Pme Graduate Ribbon, AF Training Ribbon.
Motto: “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” – Theodore Roosevelt.
***
Bill Neira, spouse of Julie Neira
Branches of military: U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army Reserve
Years of service: 16
Tours of duty: Okinawa, Iraq, Thailand, South Carolina, North Carolina
Honors: Army Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and Meritorious Unit Citation.
Motto: “The best is yet to come.”
***
James Sokol
Branches of military: U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard
Years of service: Army, 6, Coast Guard, 7
Tours of duty: Iraq, Afghanistan, Caribbean Sea, Morgan City (LA), and Charleston
Honors: Army Combat Action Badge, Army Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Service Medal, Army Overseas Service Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2), Army Commendation Medal (2), Global War Terror Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Coast Guard Achievement Medal, Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Coast Guard Sea Service Ribbon, Coast Guard Good Conduct Medal, and NATO Medal.
Motto: “I was not delivered into this world in defeat nor does failure flow through my veins.”
***
Elizabeth Baker
Branch of military: U.S. Marine Corps
Years of service: 4
Tours of duty: Beaufort, South Carolina and Okinawa, Japan
Honors: Rifle Expert Badge, Pistol Marksman Badge, Overseas Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation and Letter of Appreciation.
Motto: “I faced it all, and I stood tall and did it my way.”—Frank Sinatra
***
Veteran Population of the United States
- 18.2 million living veterans served during at least one war as of 2018.
- 9 percent of veterans are women.
- 7 million veterans served during the Vietnam War.
- 3 million veterans have served in support of the War on Terrorism.
- Of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II, about 496,777 were still alive as of 2018.
- Connecticut was home to the highest percentage of World War II veterans as of 2018 at 7.1 percent.
- 2 million veterans served during the Korean War.
- As of 2017, the top three states with the highest percentage of Veterans were Alaska, Maine and Montana, respectively.
Source: History.com.