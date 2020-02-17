A retailer with 11 SC stores is bankrupt and on the block

A hobbled national home-furnishings retailer with 11 stores in South Carolina has filed for bankruptcy protection and is putting itself on the auction block.

Pier 1 Imports, which recently announced plans to shutter nearly half of it brick-and-mortar locations as it struggles under a heavy debt load and stiffening competition from the likes of Wayfair and TJ Maxx, said it hopes to line up bids from buyers by March 23.

In the interim, the chain said its day-to-day operations are not likely to be affected by the filing, which temporarily keeps bill collectors at bay.

A consortium of lenders have provided Pier 1 with $256 million in financing to tide it over, and the retailer asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Monday for permission to continue to pay wages and fund employee benefits.

“We are operating in the ordinary course and fully expect to continue operating as normal throughout the court-supervised process,” Pier 1 said in a written statement.

According to its last quarterly financial update, the company reported $534 million in liabilities as of Nov. 30. Through its third fiscal quarter, Pier 1 said its revenue was down 14 percent from the same nine-month period a year earlier, while losses widened to $241 million from $130 million.

The bankruptcy filing follows the company's recently announced decision to shutter 450 of its roughly 940 stores, with 400 either already closed or in the process of closing.

The Pier 1 on Rivers Avenue near Norhwoods Mall in North Charleston is among those being liquidated.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based chain also is vacating two of its distribution centers and pulling out of the Canadian market as part of its financial overhaul.

CEO Robert Riesbeck said the the retailer has "taken significant steps forward in our business transformation and cost-reduction initiatives," in recent months.

"We have worked to establish an appropriately sized and profitable store footprint, operating structure and merchandise assortment that will enable Pier 1 to better serve our customers across store and online channels," Riesbeck said.

The 58-year-old home-goods seller sought bankruptcy protection, he added, to buy "additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale of the company. We are moving ahead in this process with the support of our lenders and are pleased with the initial interest as we engage in discussions with potential buyers.”

Pier 1 made its Charleston debut on Savannah Highway in 1974. Aside from the Rivers Avenue location, its three local stores are in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant and Summerville.

Elsewhere in South Carolina, the company has a retail presence in Anderson, Bluffton, Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach and Spartanburg, according to its website.