A Penney saved? 1 SC store pulled from retailer's hit list

Ailing retailer J.C. Penney has extended a reprieve to one of the six South Carolina stores it announced it was shutting down as part of its bankruptcy reorganization.
The Anderson location was left off an updated closing list that was posted online last week.
Penney now says 136 stores will go dark in the first wave of shutdowns, down from its original estimate of 154.
It doesn’t mean that the others, including the Anderson Mall site, will stay open.
“A handful of previously announced store closing locations remain on hold pending further review,” Penney said.
Liquidation sales at the five other Palmetto State stores in Beaufort, Florence, Myrtle Beach, Orangeburg and Rock Hill began last Wednesday. The closeouts are expected to take up to four months to complete.
"All merchandise is on sale, including deeper discounts of 40% on all fine jewelry and window treatments," according to a statement, which stressed that all sales will be final starting June 25. "New seasonal essentials, such as swimwear and sunglasses, are also discounted at 25-30% off."
More closings are on the way: Penney said in its May 15 bankruptcy filing that it expects to shed another 38 stores by next February and 50 more in 2022. The exact locations have not been announced.
Five more years
The company that runs the retail concessions at two of South Carolina's busiest airports will be hanging around the terminals a while longer.
Hudson Ltd. disclosed in its first-quarter earnings report last week that it has extended its contracts with the owners of Charleston International and Myrtle Beach International for five years each, though CHS said the terms haven't been finalized yet.
The deals were one of the few upbeat highlights from an otherwise sour start to 2020, given the company's heavy reliance on commercial airline traffic. Sales plunged 23 percent to $332.8 million for the January-March period, when the operating loss topped $76 million.
"COVID-19-related concerns, event cancellations and business and government-imposed restrictions led to a significant reduction in passenger travel, which resulted in reduced customer traffic and spending across Hudson’s retail stores in North America in the first quarter," according to a written statement.
The East Rutherford, N.J.-based company said it took numerous steps to conserve cash as travelers hunkered down, from large-scale layoffs to executive pay cuts. It also received $3.3 million in deferrals of rent payments from airports and other landlords for March, when effects of the pandemic slammed the U.S. economy.
"As discussions continue with landlords, rent relief waivers are expected to increase significantly in the second quarter due to the timing of waivers that have been granted," the company said.
Hudson, which operates in more than 1,000 airports and other tourist hubs, has been involved in the retail and food-and-beverage concessions at Charleston International for 20 years. It's part of Switzerland-based Dufry AG.