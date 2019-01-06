A New Year's resolution for 2019: Escape from high-interest debt and stockpile savings
New Year's Day was last week, but by then lots of people already were suffering from a holiday hangover, the kind brought on by overindulging in debt rather than drink.
If you're among the many who are figuratively waking up on the floor, surrounded by bills and credit card receipts, wondering what you got yourself into, take solace in the fact that you're not alone.
December is the month when more Americans fall behind on bills than at any other time of year, according to LendingTree. And it's not all because of overspending.
Despite low unemployment, nearly two-thirds of employed Americans didn't get a raise this year, according to Bankrate.com. On the lower rungs of the economic ladder — the place where even high-interest credit card debt isn't an option — there will be people struggling with high-interest payday loans and auto-title loans until federal income tax refunds arrive.
Then, too frequently, the cycle starts all over again.
For them and for those a few rungs higher up the ladder — people with full-time jobs but also high-interest credit card debt, and people with no high-interest debt but also no savings — the tradition of New Year's resolutions is calling to you. Americans are expected to pay more than $100 billion in credit card interest this year, and that's a statistic to which few people want to contribute.
This year, this time, is another chance to come up with a better plan, to redouble efforts, to try and get finances in order while the economy is still in pretty good shape. There's always going to be another recession, and in a recession the financially fragile always feel the most pain.
This isn't intended to be one of those scolding columns suggesting that if only people would skip Starbucks lattes and avocado toast everything would be fine. Yes, some people have poor financial habits, but many face a hard struggle simply because they have low-paying jobs, high rent, transportation costs, student loans, medical bills and more.
But consumer debt is financial quicksand, and a lack of savings is a financial time bomb.
I graduated from a public university in 1988, when such schools were still affordable, but despite having no student loans I remember well how difficult is was to save any money for emergencies on my salary as the editor of a small trade magazine. I was earning $14,500 yearly ($29,236 in today's dollars), so I took a weekend job waiting tables, which kept my cash flow positive by increasing income and reducing leisure time (still, a tough choice when you're young and single).
Many workers I know today are in similar situations. After all, inflation-adjusted earning for full-time, middle-class workers have barely budged since the early 1970s, but expenses including housing, health care and higher education have soared.
Most Americans don't have enough money in savings to cover an unexpected car repair or medical bills, surveys have found repeatedly. And it's not just people with limited incomes or unusual expenses, it's also people with high incomes and poor personal finance habits.
I fill my weekly columns with money-saving tips, and every little bit does help, whether it's saving a few cents per gallon on gas or being savvy enough to get a federal tax credit every year after buying a home. In the end, though, it's all about having an income larger than the outgo.
The good news on the income side is that unemployment continues to hover around record lows in South Carolina, particularly in urban areas. That's made it easier for people to find better jobs, and some lower-wage employers have raised pay to attract workers.
On the spending side, it will always be about hard choices, but eliminating high-interest debt is the key to moving forward. Examine every bill, make a budget, figure out how much money is coming in and plan to spend less than that.
The only real choices are earning more, spending less, or both. Like a New Year's resolution to exercise and lose weight, this is not easy and many will fail, but those who succeed will be pleased with the results and on a better path forward.
Reach David Slade at 843-937-5552. Follow him on Twitter @DSladeNews.