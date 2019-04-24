A new 11-member task force will be charged with creating a proposal to slow hotel growth on the Charleston peninsula.
That group, which will include representatives from City Council, the hotel industry, preservation groups and others, will have just over a month to develop recommendations.
Mayor John Tecklenburg was calling potential members Wednesday, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said, and plans to ask the group to bring a proposal to Council at its May 28 meeting.
The formation of a hotel task force was the clearest consensus to come out of Council's discussion of hotels at its Tuesday meeting, where Tecklenburg's most recent proposed changes to the city's accommodations ordinance were presented. Council ultimately voted to defer his proposal.
Describing the plan as too ambiguous, several members said it wasn't ready for a first reading.
"It needs a lot of work," Councilman William Dudley Gregorie said.
The proposal that came before Council this week was an amended version of one that was also deferred last August. It focuses on protecting existing office, retail and residential uses.
The newest proposal included three main changes from the previous version. It called for the city to:
- Set a minimum number of 20 hotel rooms
- Set a maximum number of 250 hotel rooms for the section of the peninsula which allows an unlimited number of rooms in certain cases
- Give the Board of Zoning Appeals more power to reject hotel proposals by adding and adjusting some language in the ordinance
But council members said they expect a task force to significantly change Tuesday's proposal, describing it as a "starting point."
Tecklenburg has brought several hotel-related proposals to Council, none of which have won sufficient support. Earlier suggestions included a one-year moratorium on hotels and the removal of 86 properties from the city's hotel overlay zone.
Most recently, the approval of a 252-room hotel on upper Meeting Street prompted more urgency from concerned locals and preservation groups, who fear that hotel density in Charleston has reached a tipping point.
In 1980, the peninsula had about 1,085 hotel rooms, according to city estimates. That number had grown to nearly 5,000 by the end of last year, and about 2,500 more are in the pipeline.
With public concern about hotel growth moving at a fast rate, Council needs to work quickly in bringing in a new proposal that can win more support, said Councilman Mike Seekings.
"We need to start tomorrow," Seekings said Tuesday.
Representatives from the Historic Charleston Foundation and the Preservation Society both spoke in favor of moving Tecklenburg's plan forward, but voiced concerns which they hoped would be addressed by a task force.
For example, Historic Charleston's president Winslow Hastie said his organization felt the cap of 250 rooms for hotels that qualify as "full service" was still high.