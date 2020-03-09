A new group wants to connect people who could fund new businesses in Charleston

The financial professionals equipped to make deals to fund new businesses in the Charleston area isn't connected enough, according to a new organization that wants to be part of the solution.

The Charleston Deal Alliance, created in the hopes of facilitating more business transactions in the tri-county area, held its first meeting in late February, drawing about 120 attendees.

Members are "dealmakers," a loosely defined group that includes investment bankers, private equity investors, attorneys, advisers and others.

Andy Brusman, CEO of the investment banking firm Charles Towne Holdings and founder of the alliance, said venture capital only represents part of the money available to businesses in the Charleston region.

"There hasn't been an organization that brought all of these people together on one platform," Brusman said.

The Deal Alliance grew out of monthly meetings on capital availability at the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, where Brusman is on the board of directors. The CRDA provided the seed money to fund the new group's early efforts.

Mike Graney, vice president of global business development at the CRDA, said in a statement that his organization wants to help provide as many financing opportunities as possible.

“The amount and diversity of deal professionals in Charleston may not be widely known yet, but it’s about to be," Graney said.

A lack of funding availability for new companies in the Palmetto State has long been seen as a barrier for startups. The University of South Carolina conducted a study on the topic in 2013, finding access to capital is top concern for executives of new businesses "and is one of the top limitations in scaling up their companies." One of the report's suggestions was to create "peer-to-peer networks" to support startups.

The Charleston Deal Alliance is modeled after the international Association for Corporate Growth, which was founded in 1954 and engineers deals around the world.

Brusman said he would like to see membership surpass 200 in the coming months. The annual fee is $250.

Sorting Rx

A startup firm that spun out of the Medical University of South Carolina and has since saved it millions in pharmacy costs is getting a new name.

AscendRx announced last week it's now going by QuicksortRx. The company creates software that helps pharmacists at MUSC and other hospitals navigate the supply chain. Using the web-based technology, users can pinpoint the lowest prices on the prescription drugs they're filling.

CEO Jonathan Yantis said in a statement it was important that the company's name reflected its purpose.