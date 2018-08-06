It’s full-steam ahead for the latest military ship to be named for the Holy City.
The U.S. Navy announced last week that the littoral combat ship Charleston completed its acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico on July 19. It’s the last major in-water systems check required before the vessel is delivered and commissioned for service.
Austal USA built the future USS Charleston at its shipyard in Mobile, Ala., under a 12-vessel contract valued at $3.5 billion. Delivery is scheduled within the next couple of months.
The ship will report for active duty in San Diego. It will be part of a fleet of eight sister combat ships that call the southern California city home.
Littorals are part of a new wave of ship design for the Navy. They are about 400 feet long, have a top speed of more than 40 knots, or 46 miles per hour, and cost $440 million. They're designed for both near-shore and open-ocean operation, and can counter threats such as mines, stealthy submarines and speedy surface craft.
A local contingent, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, traveled to Alabama to christen the Charleston last summer.
It’s the sixth vessel in the U.S. fleet to be named after the city, which held a place in the Navy's arsenal dating back to the early days of the U.S. The first was a row galley that defended the coast of South Carolina during the Quasi-War with France.
Others included a protected cruiser that received the surrender of Guam during the Spanish-American War, a St. Louis-class protected cruiser that performed escort and troop transport duties in World War I, an Erie-class patrol gunboat that earned the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with one battle star for service in the northern Pacific during World War II and an amphibious cargo ship that served during the Vietnam War. The final military vessel to be named after the Holy City was decommissioned in 1992.
The littoral program includes vessels named for other U.S. cities, including Cincinnati, Kansas City, Oakland and Savannah.
“As we continue to grow to a 355 ship Navy, I am confident these small surface combatants will continue to contribute to the distributed lethality of our nation’s global force structure,” said Craig Perciavalle, president of Austal USA.
Utility boss
The state's utility watchdog has a new boss, the same as the old boss.
The Office of Regulatory Staff, which is tasked with advocating for the public interest on utility rates, says Nanette Edwards is officially its executive director. Edwards has been serving as the agency's interim leader since January.
She took over for its first-ever director, Dukes Scott, who led the agency until the expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant was called off. Edwards was Scott's hand-picked predecessor, and she will be tasked with leading the agency through the biggest case in its 14 years.
The agency will advocate for a rate reduction that would force South Carolina Electric & Gas to pay for the costly and failed expansion of the V.C. Summer power plant. That project eats up nearly a fifth of ratepayers' electricity bills. It cost some $9 billion, and SCE&G owned just over half.
Edwards will serve out the remainder of Scott's term, which ends in the middle of 2022.
Middle of the pack
South Carolina's isn't the best place in the country to start a business, but it's far from the worst, according to a study by personal finance website WalletHub.
The Palmetto State finished squarely in the middle of the pack at No. 25, with an overall score of 49.49 after figuring in business environment, business costs and access to resources.
No. 1 was Texas with a score of 64.40. The Lone Star State also top took honors in the recently updated "Top States for Business" analysis by cable network CBNC, which put South Carolina at No. 30.
The WalletHub report put Hawaii at dead last.
Air time
A locally owned radio station cluster will keep airing College of Charleston basketball and baseball games while adding a new feature aimed at Cougar fans.
Gil Kirkman’s Kirkman Broadcasting Inc., will stay on the job through the 2022-23 season, the school announced last week. The new five-year deal was arranged through CofC’s multimedia representative Learfield, owner of Charleston Sports Properties. It takes effect this fall.
The status quo won’t change much: West Ashley-based Kirkman's WWIK-98.9 FM, WTMZ-910 AM and WTMZ-94.7 FM stations will remain the live radio home for all men's basketball games and 20 baseball games.
But there’s more: Athletic director Matt Roberts said the deal includes a new show featuring CofC coaches that will air once a month throughout the year and twice monthly during men's hoops season.
"In our due diligence choosing the best radio flagship, it was clear that we wanted to move forward with Kirkman,” Kyle Denzel, general manager for Charleston Sports Properties, said in a written statement.
You go, girls
The Robert Bosch auto-parts plant in North Charleston hosted nearly 100 rising eighth- and ninth-grade girls from Lowcountry schools during last month's Girls Day Out camp aimed at introducing young women to careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
Bosch workers set up interactive stations throughout the Dorchester County campus to demonstrate different stages of the production process and female leaders at the site spoke to the girls about their careers in manufacturing.
Meg Lanza, director of production systems at Bosch, said the program encourages girls to stay curious and ask questions as they explore career options.
This was the seventh annual Girls Day Out event, organized by the federal Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, and the fourth year that Bosch participated.