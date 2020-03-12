A medical call center bringing almost 300 jobs to Columbia is already hiring staff

COLUMBIA — A medical call center is opening in Columbia and is expected to employ almost 300 people when fully staffed, the S.C. Commerce Department announced Thursday.

Call 4 Health provides communications services to the medical field, including after-hours call answering and appointment reminders for doctors' practices. The new facility near Dutch Square mall will answer calls for its existing services and also help with adding nurse triage services, according to a commerce department statement.

The facility was given $100,000 as a set-aside grant to help with costs related to launching the project.

"With the demand for medical call center services skyrocketing in recent years, our expansion in Richland County will greatly help us manage a dramatically increased call volume," Call 4 Health CEO Joseph Pores said in a statement.

The company's decision was hailed by Gov. Henry McMaster. "Call 4 Health's decision to invest in the Palmetto State and create nearly 300 new jobs in Richland County is a huge win for the Midlands and all of S.C.," McMaster said.

"The county has a skilled labor pool that will be a great match for the jobs Call 4 Health plans to bring to our community," said Richland County Council Chairman Paul Livingston.

The company currently is hiring for positions at the Dutch Square center through the website https://www.call4health.com/team-call4-health/. The almost 300 jobs are full-time, but the company also will have part-time opportunities.