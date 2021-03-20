A matter of accessibility: Disabled residents, those aging in place seek homes that fit their stage of life

Special to the Post and Courier
Barbara Delia has a vision for the ideal accessible home.
It would have an entrance someone would be able to access in a wheelchair, without even the small, single step outside the front door that can be such a hurdle to those unable to walk. Inside, all the doorways would all be 32 inches wide, providing enough clearance for a wheelchair to get through. There would be cutouts under sinks and at the base of cabinets, a roll-in shower without a curb, and a grab bar on the wall next to a spacious toilet area.
“It’s basic things, like an ability to use the toilet. In many new homes, the toilet is in this tiny little room. I have to be able to get in and pull my chair up next to it and transfer to the toilet, and you can’t do that in a little room. You end up having to take a wall out to open it up,” said Delia, an agent with Carolina One Real Estate who was left paralyzed from the waist down after a 2007 hit-and-run accident.
“My big thing is, quality of life begins at home. I think that’s so important, because you feel so good when you can be responsible for yourself, and take care of the things you need to, and not have to ask for help. It just makes you feel so much better.”
People with disabilities are one of the largest and fastest-growing minorities in the United States, according to the ADA National Network, representing $1 trillion in total annual income. And while the landmark 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act mandated equal access to anyplace open to the general public, no such statute covers private homes. That can create a challenge for disabled persons seeking a place to live, given that a single step or small bathroom can stand as an impediment.
Delia is among those working to change that. Nearly 13 percent of Americans have a disability that affects their mobility, making it difficult for them to walk or climb stairs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In South Carolina, that number rises to 15 percent. The Charleston area is also a haven for retirees—15.2 percent of the region’s population is 65 or over, per the U.S. Census Bureau—whose goal is to grow old at home. All of them are in need of housing, which meets their stage of life.
“I’m sure you know how many people come here each year to retire. So aging in place is a big issue,” Delia said. “Accessible housing is stage of life need, whether it’s through injury, disease, disorder or aging. And each one of us is different; I’m a paraplegic, for instance, but I can still do many things on my own, whereas some paraplegics can’t. So we’re all individuals, and a home needs to connect to your individual needs. It’s not a one-size-fits-all thing.”
To renovate or build?
For disabled home buyers, finding an existing home to meet their needs can be a difficult endeavor. Often times, the solution is to remodel—Delia says she spent approximately $10,000 to make the needed changes to her current home, which included widening doorways, removing some walls, and making the bathroom accessible.
“These are necessary things,” she said. “These are not cosmetic changes. These are things I have to have.”
The degree of necessary renovation depends on the person and what they require, according to Pete Loy, president of the Charleston home remodeling firm Citadel Enterprises, which is designated a Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist. And not every change has to come with an exorbitant cost. “A $250 handyman job to put up several grab bars in a bathroom can make a hell of a difference for somebody,” Loy said.
Complicating the need for such changes in living conditions is that they can arise suddenly; families may be wholly unprepared for a loved one who develops mobility challenges due to an accident or illness, and seniors can be resistant until a fall or similar incident brings the situation to a head. Citadel Enterprises, which has been in business since 1991, often receives a call from a spouse or an adult child to discuss immediate changes that need to be made.
Common renovations, Loy said, can involve adding railings or ramps to steps and outdoor lighting to entrances, widening doorways, and changing carpet that can be a tripping hazard because it has a deep pile or tends to bunch. “Bathrooms are a big area,” Loy added. “The typical, old-school 5-foot by 7-foot bathroom with a commode, vanity and tub/shower can be pretty difficult to navigate for people with arthritis or leg injuries.”
The solution can be an acrylic shower unit with a low curb, or even a curbless shower if the subfloor can accommodate the addition of a slope so water can reach the drain. In some situations, a downstairs bedroom can be converted to a master suite if a person is no longer able to get up the stairs. Doorknobs can be changed to levers, which are easier to turn. Driveways can be modified so they slope up into a garage, allowing access to a side door without the need for steps.
For those aging in place, among the first things added are usually grab bars, Loy said, which “don’t have to be hospital-like stainless steel. There are a lot of different designs and finishes. We can do custom-made iron rails that are very nice-looking and look like they belong in the house.”
Growing in popularity are 3½-foot-tall walk-in tubs with a whirlpool bath, which users access through a door opening. And elevators are becoming more common, although the cost of adding one can rise into the tens of thousands of dollars depending on how complex the job is—such as building an elevator shaft that attaches to the side of the house.
Loy can remember when there were just two companies in the area that installed elevators in private homes. “Now there are at least 15 or 20, just in Charleston,” he added. “They also do things like chairlifts and stair lifts, a lot of which can be undone at a later time. Some multi-story homes have stacked closets that are all 5 feet by 5 feet, so there’s the potential for an elevator shaft to be added later. Just cut out the floor joists, and you can make a shaft out of those utilitarian closets. That’s pretty slick.”
For those who are hesitant to undertake a renovation, another option can be building a home that fits their needs by integrating elements of Universal Design—an architectural concept that embraces accessibility by adding nuanced features that are blended into the home. Think wide doorways, spacious kitchens and bathrooms, kitchen islands that step down to different heights, appliances set lower in cabinets, even movable walls or height-adjustable countertops. The goal is for the home to be functional no matter who lives there, and no matter their ability level.
Hunter Quinn Homes, for instance, is among the local builders placing the need for “multi-generational spaces” at the forefront of its design process. “While finding an ADA-compliant home in the resale market may present a challenge, building a home with the necessary accommodations isn’t,” said Will Herring, the firm’s president. “At Hunter Quinn Homes, if a customer comes to us with this need, we are able to build the home to suit. Larger doors, zero-entry transitions, adequate corridors, specific height for switches, etc., can be planned before construction begins.”
Needs can change with time
For those seeking to age in place, another option may be a community designed just for that purpose—such as Revel at Carolina Park, a 55-plus community in Mount Pleasant. Opening its first move-in ready apartment buildings in June, the complex will also eventually add cottages and an assisted living and memory care facility. The spacious floor plans are indicative of a community built with the goal of allowing its residents to remain at home as they grow older.
“For Revel, it was a foundational component,” said Tony Berry, principal of The Berry Companies, Revel’s parent company. “Baby Boomers are living longer. We believe being able to age in place within a community where needs may change (over) what could be a period of 30-plus years may be one of the more important aspects Baby Boomers should consider when choosing where to spend their ‘Second 50.’”
With active adult, independent living, assisted living and memory care all available within the same community, Revel creates a continuum of care in which residents can choose what they need, complete with amenities such as resort-style pool, fitness center and gaming lawn including bocce ball and pickleball courts. The assisted living and memory care facility will start accepting applications in late 2021 for move-in in 2022.
“Baby Boomers like to be around other Baby Boomers who are in a similar season of life and health and fitness level,” Berry said. “Also, our philosophy is more of an à la carte level of service based on Baby Boomers on one end of the spectrum having very little needs, and another that may have much greater needs of care.”
That kind of arrangement creates a scenario where one member of a couple may remain in an independent living apartment while the other is housed in assisted living or memory care, depending on their needs. “Less intensive care can be provided in the active and independent homes and apartments,” Berry said, “then priority access to assisted living or memory care apartments would provide for moving to those facilities if needs change.”
There’s certainly a market. Between 2009 and 2019, those in the 65-69 range accounted for nearly 18,000 new residents to the Charleston area, according to the Charleston Regional Data Center, comprising the largest such age group moving to the region. The 70-72 age group accounted for over 17,000 new residents over that same span. Revel is one of several 55-plus communities now dotting the Lowcountry, offering options for those among the region’s 181,000 Baby Boomers who desire to age in place.
For the disabled, the picture is not quite as clear. While some states stipulate specific door opening widths in their building codes and other classify homes for sale on an accessibility scale, Delia often still has trouble getting her message through in South Carolina. “The first thing I’ll ask is, ‘Is it accessible?’ And nobody knows what that means,” she said. “That’s very frustrating.”
It was that frustration over accessible housing that led Delia to become a real estate agent to begin with. One glimmer of progress has been the trend toward open-concept construction, which removes many of the walls between living areas, making them more accessible by default. Kitchens have evolved into spacious gathering places, and buyers of all kinds are demanding larger, resort-style bathrooms and walk-in closets. These days, it’s not difficult to find interiors that are accessible and aesthetically pleasing at the same time.
But those steps and stairs remain, especially in a region like Charleston where so many homes are raised due to flooding concerns, and elevators are not an affordable option for everyone. “Whether it’s disease or injury or disorder, everyone has to live in a home and manage,” Delia said. “And I don’t care how old you are, I don’t think anybody likes always having to have someone help them with something. It just makes you feel inadequate.”
One thing is certain: for all those who need accessible housing, Delia will continue to be a force for change. And one day, her ideal accessible home may become a standard.
“Ms. Delia may be the strongest advocate on this front that we know,” Herring said. “Hunter Quinn Homes has enjoyed our relationship with her over the years, and we’ve made some evolution in our products directly as a result of her knowledge.”