A look at the Charleston Metro Chamber's new headquarters in Park Circle

Before moving to its brand-new headquarters in North Charleston's Park Circle neighborhood, the boardroom at the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce looked like it could have been anywhere.

"It was four white walls with tables and chairs," CEO Bryan Derreberry said. "This one has so much character."

The pro-business group's new boardroom is on the second floor of a newly constructed office building at the Garco Mill development, a mixed-use project rising from what used to be a manufacturing plant that made rubber soles for astronaut boots.

Windows wrap around much of the conference space, looking out onto two signs of the growth the chamber will be touting when business owners come to scout out the Lowcountry: in one direction, a recently built apartment complex and, in the other, the Don Holt Bridge, which every day is crossed by a mix of commuters and truckers hauling goods to and from the Port of Charleston.

For now, the boardroom is more of a reminder of the potential of the chamber's new headquarters than of its function in September 2020. Eventually they will be able to show off the boardroom to some 150 guests at a time.

But right now, it won't hold more than 40 people safely, meaning it so far has been broken in with only a few small meetings.

At each session, participants were seated at individual desks spaced far apart. The setup made it feel a little like everyone was about to take an ACT exam, Derreberry said.

Much of the Charleston Metro Chamber's work is staying in the virtual realm, even as the move into its physical headquarters is underway. The board is still meeting remotely. Job fairs, webinars and orientations for new members are happening online.

Chamber staffers have been working from home for about six months now. Knowing the offices would be ready by late summer, Derreberry said they felt it was best to stay completely remote until the new space was finished.

That means, instead of moving from the chamber's previous headquarters on Leeds Avenue, staffers are instead transitioning from their home offices.

They started moving in Aug. 17. It worked out well, Derreberry said, that coronavirus case numbers were starting to calm down in the region right when they got the OK to start hauling in computer monitors and furniture.

The offices could eventually accommodate a full-time staff of 40 compared to the 22 they house now. But for as long as social distancing is recommended, no more than 10 to 12 workers will be there at one time.

And even when it's "on the other side of the pandemic," the chamber will be utilizing remote work and virtual programming more than they ever had before, Derreberry said, in part because of the convenience it offers to staff and members.

The chamber has hosted more than 90 webinars for members since the pandemic began.

"It's made us more adaptable," Derreberry said. "We never would have built that muscle and that capacity if we hadn't had to start working from home."

The grand opening for the headquarters will be held soon virtually, but the chamber hopes to eventually have an in-person ribbon-cutting.

Members are "anxious to get on-site," Derreberry said, but also understand the move is still in progress and precautions have to be taken.

One of the main differences for chamber staff from the Leeds Avenue space to their new digs is the amount of natural light that floods into the offices, said Erin Aylor, a spokeswoman for the organization.

In the front section of the main office — everything but the boardroom is on the first floor — rows of work spaces with standing desks face a wall of windows looking out to the business park's courtyard.

The staff kitchen and eating areas are also a major upgrade from their last site, Aylor said.

Nearest to the offices' entrance is the "Catalyst Center," an area open for chamber members to use. The center at the Leeds Avenue site was utilized 240 days out of the year in 2019, Derreberry said.

About 80 percent of the group's 1,700 members have 50 or fewer workers, and many don't have conference rooms in their own spaces, so they can turn to the chamber's center for important meetings.

The location is the biggest game-changer of the new offices, Derreberry said.

The chamber, which traces its root to 1773 and was based in downtown Charleston until 2004, considered 85 locations before settling on the O'Hear Avenue site. Having the chance to move into a newly constructed space had an aesthetic appeal, and the chamber had the added benefit of being able to have its name and logo on the higher-profile building.

"Curb appeal matters," Derreberry said.

With Park Circle's main street of restaurants and retail just a short walk away — the former mill building in the business park is also supposed to eventually become a food hall — the chamber envisions it becoming a kind of hub for its members.

Someone could take a lunch meeting on Montague Avenue and then hop over to the Catalyst Center to hold a meeting or send some emails before their next appointment.

Park Circle may not be bustling with those kinds of business meetings right now, but the chamber is just at the start of a 15-year lease there. It's OK with taking it slow for now.