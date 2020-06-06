A look at luxury: Cainhoy, James Island and Johns Island
According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) May 29 report, “. . .one positive trend is that the rate of month-on-month (m/m) declines the Midwest, South and West regions were lower compared to the m/m declines in March,” regarding how the ongoing pandemic is affecting the real estate industry.
“With nearly all states in a lockdown in April, it was no surprise to have a marked reduced activity in signing contracts for a home purchase,” said Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “The activity will surely rise as more states reopen the economy and as more consumers feel comfortable about home buying with social distancing measures.”
This is the case in the Lowcountry as last week Michael Scarafile of Carolina One reported that the Charleston market’s is a “very balanced” one. What’s more, real estate professionals in our region are realizing the last three weeks as the best the market has ever seen in terms of ratified contracts.
Wando/Cainhoy – Berkeley County
“The Charleston market as a whole has continued to surge,” said Elise Kennedy of Carolina One Real Estate.
Kennedy, who has been a Realtor for over a decade and a member of the Top Producers Club, said that includes the luxury market.
“Showings in the last week have surpassed showings from the same week last year,” she said. “Four-hundred and seventy-one residential properties went under contract last week (week of May 22) and 31 of those were over $1 million.”
The latest market update (April 2020) from the Charleston Association of Realtors (CTAR) showed single family dwellings in Berkeley Country realizing a 3.4 percent increase compared to last year and the average sales price realizing a 13.5 percent increase, with 98.2 percent of those homes selling for the original asking price. Days on the market averaged 47 days.
The Wando Cainhoy community in Berkeley County is about two miles from Daniel Island and is between the Wando River and the Francis Marion Forest. It has some of the Lowcountry’s most majestic homes and some can sell for over $7 million.
Beresford Hall is one of those exclusive neighborhoods in the area and was developed in the late 1990s. Sales for the homes started in the early 2000s and they have most definitely appreciated – initially beginning in the high $600,000s – and now beginning in the $900,000s. It was once a hunting retreat for the Guggenheim family and it retains its natural beauty with green spaces that can never be developed.
“Beresford Hall consists of nearly 600 acres with only 200 homesites,” Kennedy said. “It is filled with live oaks and protected wetlands. There is a community deep-water boat dock and ramp, infinity zero entry pool and a clubhouse with a full kitchen.”
Residents of the exclusive community can access miles of walking trails, crabbing dock, parks and playgrounds. The new Philip Simmons Middle and High Schools are about a mile away. Off of Clements Ferry Road, the road has been widened to accommodate the burgeoning communities that have and are springing up in the area.
Kennedy lists a home at 420 Elfes Field Lane in Beresford Hall for $1.95 million.
“When you walk in the front door, you notice the elegant, curved, floating grand walnut staircase,” said Kennedy. “One of its best features is the home’s private .98 acre lot with an outdoor entertainment oasis.”
A gunite pool with fountains and light displays presents a dramatic haven against a backdrop of towering live oaks. Originally built as a third-generation commercial builder’s personal home, it has been meticulously maintained. Two of the community’s largest live oaks front the home so there will never be a facing neighbor, Kennedy said.
“This home far surpasses the typical standard of materials and design for resident construction,” Kennedy said. “Inside and out, it’s optimally designed for everyday living and entertaining.”
The conditioned residential space consists of 8,050 square feet including the 6,652 square foot main home of five bedrooms with an attached 1,428 square foot coach house that has two additional bedrooms, according to Kennedy.
Kennedy remarked that she has seen an uptick of out-of-state luxury buyers. “People have either come to town to escape big cities or came for spring break and never left. They decided that Charleston is a great city to buy a second home, especially since it’s a wonderful place to quarantine,” she said.
James Island
“The interest in Charleston seems to have been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic because many people are examining where they are currently and have decided to move to the area for a better quality of life,” said Heath Verner of The Cassina Group. “The luxury market continues to improve across Charleston as restrictions in the country continue to ease and the economy starts back up.”
Verner has over a decade of experience in both commercial and residential real estate. Earlier this year, The Cassina Group set a record with the $12 million sale of the People Buildings Penthouse.
“Prior to the pandemic, the luxury market was up 20 percent in closed homes sales over $1 million,” Verner said. “This segment of the market has continued to fare well despite the multi-week shutdown, with only a seven percent drop in closed home sales of $1 million plus year to date.”
Verner said that luxury buyers have stayed “fairly consistent” over the years. They want properties with spectacular views, unique locations and thoughtful planning.
“In anecdotal chats, many buyers have said they will be doing more telecommuting and a clearly defined work space or a place to create a home office is becoming more of a priority,” he said.
Brand new to the market, Verner lists a home in James Island’s Riverland Terrace for $5.75 million.
Riverland Terrace, an established waterfront neighborhood, was first developed in the mid-1920s and it’s one of the area’s oldest neighborhoods and one of Charleston’s first planned communities. There is a mix of properties here – from mid-century bungalows to large multi-million-dollar estates – Riverland Terrace is within walking distance to theaters, restaurants and other James Island hotspots.
“Riverland Terrace is convenient,” Verner said. “It’s near downtown, beaches, Saint John’s Marina, Kiawah Island and Johns Island executive airport. Spanish oaks and waterfront views enhance the charm. The neighborhood has a true community feel and no two houses are alike.”
The location of 207 Stono Drive is what sets it apart from other waterfront properties according to Verner.
“It’s perched on the banks of the Stono River, it’s a historic property and it offers sweeping sunset views, southerly afternoon breezes and a substantial dock and boathouse, and instant deepwater access,” he said.
The one-level home maintains the interior charm of the mid-1960s, has 3,790 square feet and is allegedly the site of the property where Liza Lucas Pinckney experimented with indigo seeds her father sent her from the West Indies. Remnants – gun emplacement and cannon – from Fort Pemberton are on the property and a pool overlooks those spectacular views in the backyard. The 1.2 acres includes two buildable lots that are adjacent to a third historical easement. The enormous dock and boathouse have concrete construction and a boat lift.
“Charleston is a sought-after destination for people looking to relocate as a primary or secondary residence,” Verner said. “Our website has seen a surge in search traffic this month (May) from visitors in the Tri-State area. Search traffic from New York, Connecticut and New Jersey has been up 28 percent over May of last year, with a particularly large spike in search traffic from New Jersey – up 53 percent.”
Johns Island
Johns Island, an ever-growing area with growing pains, is another Charleston market that has less inventory this year as compared to last year. According to CTAR’s April 2020 market report, new listings are down 10.6 percent while the average sales price has risen 2.3 percent.
The diverse area still has a rural feel to it, despite traffic problems – Highway 17 and Main Road in West Ashley is one of two ways on and off Johns Island.
That slight inconvenience is worth it to some. Families who have lived here for generations and an increasing number of newcomers wouldn’t call any other place home. Most tout a feeling of strong community and a laid-back lifestyle. That includes a segment of the luxury market where grand homes sit on large lots.
Bohicket Creek and the Stono and Kiawah Rivers give residents access to limitless deep-water activities. Hoopstick Island, a 145-acre private island is one of the most expensive pieces of property on the island with a price tag of over $7 million.
Currently, luxury homes on Johns Island range from $1 to over $5 million, most of which are estate-like waterfront homes.
Jeff Popper of Carolina One Real Estate lists one of those waterfront homes at 3388 Pond Crossing Court. Located on the banks of the Bohicket, the custom home has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths and 7,688 square feet. It lists for $2.79 million.
“The luxury market on Johns Island has a long-standing history of excellence, commanding sold prices as high as $9.75 million,” said Popper. “Luxury buyers want the details. While a home must feel right in their gut, no detail is too small or large not to be understood.”
Popper commented that over the past 12 months there have been nine sales over $1 million on Johns Island.
“There is a very limited number of new luxury homes for sale on Johns Island for over $1 million,” he said. “Low inventory in this market creates a wonderful opportunity for owners of luxury homes to attract buyers to their property.”
Popper’s listing is the largest deep-water home for sale currently on Johns Island. Driving up to the home, its grandiose, circular driveway and vista water views in the background are breathtaking. It is one of three estates in the intimate neighborhood, The Green.
The grand estate employs masterful and thoughtful design, including an owner’s suite with a private screened porch overlooking the pool, backyard and river, a deep-water dock, and a detached three-car garage that has a guest suite atop. The gourmet kitchen has two large islands with Meile, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Adjacent is a family room with fireplace. Rear screened porches, decks and the backyard oasis can be accessed via several rooms from the home. With a deep-water dock walkway and covered pier head, one can take a dinner boat ride. The intracoastal waterway and ocean are seven miles away,
“Words can’t describe how private and peaceful 3388 Pond Crossing truly is,” Popper said. “It is in immaculate, pristine condition and grand in character.”
