A lock of hair shows path to the future as Army Corps celebrates its past

When members of the Army Corps of Engineers unit based in Charleston open a time capsule 25 years from now, they'll find a lock of Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd's hair done up in a red-and-white bow and placed in a plastic bag.

Honderd, the first female commander of the Charleston district, placed that and other items in a time capsule to represent the federal agency's increasing diversity as it marks 150 years at its base in the Holy City.

"While I am the first female commander of the Charleston district, I won't be the last," Honderd said, adding the Army Corps continues to expand opportunities for women and people of color. "This symbolizes our diversity and how far we've come, but also how far we still have to go."

The time capsule was filled Friday during a 150th birthday celebration at the Army Corps headquarters on Hagood Avenue near Riley Park. It will be buried at the Cooper River Rediversion site in St. Stephen and opened in March 2046.

The Army Corps' presence in Charleston actually dates to 1821, when military officers first began making regular visits to the area to survey defense sites and manage erosion projects around Charleston Harbor. Some of their earliest works included the construction of forts Moultrie, Johnson and Sumter.

In March 1871, the Army Corps opened a permanent district headquarters in Charleston. Its first commander, Quincy Adams Gillmore, was put in charge of building the jetties that line the entrance to Charleston Harbor.

"We design and built infrastructure to last," Honderd said. "In fact, the first time we ever had to repair the jetties was just last year. That's the mark of some great craftsmanship."

The Army Corps, a mixture of military and civilian engineers and staff, has also led several efforts to deepen Charleston Harbor — from 12 feet to 17 feet in the 1800s and a current project that will give it a 52-foot depth by next year — the deepest on the East Coast.

The agency also regulates wetlands and reviews permit applications from developers and industries looking to build in South Carolina, protects and renourishes coastal beaches, constructs military facilities, handles civil engineering duties for public projects, maintains navigation channels and responds to natural disasters such as hurricanes.

Most recently, the Army Corps is working with the city to study how to mitigate flooding risks caused by climate change, including a proposed 12-foot protective wall with gates and pump stations surrounding the peninsula.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and several Army Corps senior staff members added items to the time capsule, including: a city proclamation honoring the agency's local district; a key to the city; a copy of the Army Corps' coronavirus-related telework agreement; a map showing the proposed flood-control wall; and photos of current staff members.

"Since its founding in 1871, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District has been at the forefront of modern engineering," Tecklenburg said, reading from the proclamation. "The district has played a crucial role in the growth and prosperity of South Carolina."

Tecklenburg then jokingly asked why the Army Corps was burying its time capsule in St. George, about 50 miles inland from the peninsula.

"That doesn't give you any pause about the work you're doing — you don't think we're going to be under water or anything do you?" he asked, adding Charleston "is going to be high and dry" with both sides working together.

Honderd said the decision had to do with red tape rather than floodwater.

"Based on our rules and regulations, and we wouldn't be the government without them, it has to sit on federal property," she said.

The Army Corps headquarters in Charleston is on property owned by The Citadel military college. The closest land the agency owns is in St. Stephen.