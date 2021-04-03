A local landscaper talks shop: “We have never been busier.”

Matthew Ward Landscapes is a renowned Lowcountry landscaping company in Summerville, supplying both residential and commercial landscaping design needs, and all that goes with it. They’ve been in business for over 25 years and General Manager Elizabeth Ward calls it very much a “family-oriented business.”
Matthew Ward’s father bought a piece of land in 1989 and started a landscaping and gardening business. Matthew took over the business, and it grew rapidly. “I began working here over my spring break in 1996 and I never left,” she told me.
Ward said their team of landscape designers are people they’ve known since high school. “We have done thousands of landscaping projects together,” Ward said.
Realizing a record-breaking year as the real estate market continues to rise, their services are in very high demand these days. According to Ward, she doesn’t see it slowing down anytime soon. What has changed is the climate, both literally and figuratively. Where they are sourcing their plants, shrubbery and goods, and how they are doing their best to keep up with demand.
It’s a “double-edged sword,” Ward said.
They, like many industries related to real estate, are experiencing a surge — business has never been better, but keeping up with the demand is, at times, challenging.
In between her landscaping jobs and ever-busy schedule, I had a chance to talk to her—about what’s happening in their industry. Here’s what she had to say about landscaping tips, the business and what’s ahead.
How many projects do you have going on right now?
We have never been this busy, it’s nuts! Since the pandemic in 2020, we have seen an increase in demand. Everyone wants to landscape their yards. Many have used their stimulus checks to do improvements to their homes, and that’s included landscaping projects. We have been like other businesses as well...some of our team had to be out because of COVID, and we went through the necessary protocols. That added to the delays.
The real estate industry has experienced delays in construction materials that have resulted in higher costs. Are you experiencing the same?
Yes. I just received a text from one of our largest suppliers in Florida. The demand they are experiencing because of freezes in Texas and Louisiana has increased their input costs, and they have had labor shortages as well. Florida has recently had a minimum wage increase as well. They are predicting price adjustments, meaning increases beginning this month. Another one of our suppliers recently told us that a four percent surcharge will be added to the cost of their materials in May due to prices increases in fuel, pots, fertilizers and transportation costs. This could very well mean a plant shortage. The East Coast is basically carrying the entire country right now.
How has the demand affected your vendors that you source from?
It has caused delays as much of the country is experiencing. We have always sourced from Florida – one of the largest suppliers, they have million-acre tree farms, and from Texas, and from a good variety of local farmers. We carry rock, river rocks and flagstones from North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Demand is so high from all over the country, that it causes slowdowns for us as well. In 20 years, I’ve never been told it’s going to be three to four weeks to receive a shipment from them. It’s typically a week.
What commercial projects are you doing?
We continue to get calls from Nexton and Cane Bay. With their new construction and with home sales as they are now, we are getting calls from both residential and commercial clients. The last commercial project we did was Le Creuset, where we did landscaping for them and an edible garden. Since then, we have had to stop taking consultations. We are booked into May and for personal landscaping, into August.
What are some of the best plants for Lowcountry sun and for shade?
Knockout roses have beautiful color and can take the sun and heat. Lantana and butterfly bushes are good as well for next to the home. Dwarf yaupon is pretty much indestructible. A new plant that is very popular is a small one called cerise loropetalum. Dwarf Podocarpus is green year-round, and it’s super low maintenance, it can take the heat and moisture. A good flowering plant and shrub for sun is Bottle Brush which blooms bright red flowers all summer. For shady areas or filtered sun, fatsia japonica and camellias are perfect.
What is the most important (and budget friendly) landscaping one can do to showcase their home, whether to sell or just enjoy?
Get the weeds out! Take out anything that looks dead. Mulch or put pine straw down. Landscaping is like makeup for your home. If it’s in the budget, do a water feature or add some kind of rock element. We do a lot of that for our clients.
Anything else you’d like to share?
As the real estate industry continues to climb and homes are in high demand, demand is going to remain strong for the services associated with it. You can expect delays. If you want to just enjoy a day to look at our garden center, it’s great. We have over eight acres, we have free wine tastings, and for the kids, we have farm animals—goats, chickens, pigs. We are expecting some piglets any day now. You can stop in, be outside—you don’t have to buy anything. It’s nice to just take a break, look around and enjoy the day.
SPOTLIGHT:
Elizabeth Ward
Matthew Ward Landscapes
451 Butternut Road, Summerville
843.513.9699