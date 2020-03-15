A hard landing for investors in one of SC's biggest businesses

Investors who bought Boeing’s stock on or around April 1 last year might feel slightly foolish right now.

And quite a bit poorer.

On that date, the planemaker's then-go-go-stock was climbing toward its 52-week high, Wall Street’s version of cruising altitude. It peaked four days later, closing just short of $400.

The descent has been neither gradual nor comfortable.

The swift reversal of fortune for one of the heavyweights of the South Carolina economy started a year ago last week, when regulators grounded the 737 Max after two fatal crashes. The collateral damage included an assembly line shutdown, an executive-suite shakeup and an estimated $20 billion in unexpected expenses.

Now, the unfolding, uncontained COVID-19 pandemic has made this bumpy ride even more turbulent for the owners of an iconic American manufacturer that largely lives and breathes on commercial airplane sales.

The decline steepened Wednesday, when Boeing plummeted 18 percent to about $189. It marked the biggest single-day percentage drop for the stock since 1974 and helped drag the Dow Jones Industrial Index into bear-market territory after a record 11-year bull run.

It also was the first time since mid-2017 that Boeing fell below $200, and the bloodletting wasn't over. Shares of BA tumbled another 18 percent Thursday to close at about $150. They rebounded slightly on Friday to close at $170.20.

As Boeing employees, retirees and other investors watched the value of their portfolios shrink, CEO David Calhoun and finance chief Greg Smith laid out an austerity plan in response to what they called the latest "global economic disruption" for the company. The cutbacks included a hiring freeze and restrictions on overtime pay and corporate travel.

"It's critical for any company to preserve cash in challenging periods. That's why we're implementing steps similar to what many companies are doing right now," the two senior executives wrote in a note Wednesday to employees, including nearly 7,000 in North Charleston.

Calhoun and Smith also shared a sobering outlook with the rank-and-file.

"The year ahead is shaping up to be as challenging for our business as any in the recent past," they wrote.

The number crunchers who keep tabs on the company's finances seem to agree on that point.

In a research note Wednesday, analysts at Goldman Sachs predicted carriers will be walking back plans to buy new planes, including the 787 Dreamliners that Boeing builds in North Charleston, based on a projected 7 percent drop in air traffic this year.

"Airlines around the globe have cut capacity plans and will likely implement the majority of these through parkings and retirements, but we also expect more deferral announcements," the analysts wrote.

The new math on Wall Street figures that Boeing, while clearly undervalued now, isn't worth nearly what it was just a year ago.

Goldman Sachs, for instance, has cut its price target by $48 to $256, which is $85.80 above Friday's closing price

The Boeing watchers at JPMorgan took a dimmer view in downgrading the stock to "neutral" from "overweight." They slashed their price target by $160 to $210 Thursday.

“Our desire to hang in with Boeing until the return of the 737 Max has worked out poorly, both regarding the timeline for recertification and now more importantly with the impact of COVID-19 on aircraft demand," according to their research note.

The JPMorgan analysts briefly alluded to a "risk-reward" buying opportunity, given how much altitude the once-high-flying aerospace giant has lost and its potential to snap back in the weeks or months ahead.

"But given the stress on both operators and Boeing’s balance sheet as well as the negative data points likely to come, we prefer to re-evaluate when we have a better sense of how Boeing will get through this . . . and we do expect them to get through,” according to the note to investors.

Put another way, they're done looking foolish for hanging on so long.