A grocery chain born and bred in SC is in the check-out line

In Bi-Lo's early years, founder Frank L. Outlaw displayed nearly life-size plastic cattle at his stores to promote the beef selections at the up-and-coming South Carolina grocery chain.

The bovine mascots were retired by the early 1980s.

Some four decades later, the once-revered Bi-Lo brand is poised to join the herd, as it, too, is about to be put out to pasture.

Last week, Southeastern Grocers announced a deal to sell off another 46 Bi-Lo stores, including 38 of the roughly 87 remaining Palmetto State locations, for an undisclosed price. The buyer is longtime rival Food Lion.

In a written statement, Southeastern Grocers said it "has made the strategic decision to no longer operate stores under the Bi-Lo banner" so it can focus on Winn-Dixie and the other grocery retailers it owns. The Jacksonville, Fla.-based parent company added that it's "actively exploring strategic options" for the remaining Bi-Lo stores and has hired New York-based investment bank PJ Solomon to manage their sale.

"The successful execution of our long-term transformation strategy may at times require difficult decisions," Southeastern Grocers CEO Anthony Hucker said Wednesday. "Today’s transactions are a critical strategic move and an important next step for our continued growth and broader evolution as a business."

The move likely marks the end of the line for an Upstate-bred boom-and-bust brand that once held a commanding 33 percent share of the supermarket business in South Carolina in the 1980s, before an onslaught of voracious rivals — from Publix to Walmart to Amazon — started gnawing away at its lead.

Bi-Lo, which once operated close to 300 stores, is down to less than 110 locations in the Carolinas and Georgia. It has entered and emerged from bankruptcy protection twice since 2009.

Even as it has retrenched, the chain continues to resonate with some shoppers in the state where it was established nearly 60 years ago.

Outlaw was a lifelong grocer and onetime Winn-Dixie executive who stepped out on his own in 1961 by acquiring a stake in four Greenville stores with a plan to target factory workers in rural mill towns. The Columbia native adopted the Bi-Lo name two years later, reportedly at the suggestion of his secretary, and soon the business and its trademark cattle were off and running.

The Mauldin-based grocer made its way to the Charleston market in April 1973. It was its 55th location.

A growth spurt followed after Ahold NV snapped up Bi-Lo in 1977.

Under the Dutch retail conglomerate's ownership, the South Carolina retailer at times brought a progressive, forward-looking approach to the industry.

In 1982, for instance, Bi-Lo inked a written commitment with the NAACP to hire and promote more black employees and managers and to do more business with minority vendors. A top executive said the grocer agreed to do so "voluntarily" and "enthusiastically."

An environmental awareness campaign followed in 1990, long before government officials were debating crackdowns on supermarket plastics. One of Bi-Lo's initiatives was to offer a nickel for each paper bag customers returned in good condition. The effort backfired almost immediately when a shopper marched into a Charleston store with a stack of sacks he'd been saving for years and demanded "his 20 bucks," a spokeswoman told The Post and Courier. "We can't afford that. This is to encourage people to reuse things."

Ahold unloaded Bi-Lo in 2005, selling it to the private-equity firm Lone Star Funds. The investment has been a series of fits and starts for the Dallas-based buyout shop.

Lone Star put the chain into bankruptcy protection in 2009 to stave off a $260 million loan payment that was coming due. Afterward, it folded the chain into its newly created Southeastern Grocers umbrella with Winn-Dixie and other supermarket operators.

A crushing debt load required Bi-Lo to make another stop in bankruptcy in 2018. A rash of store closings followed.

Bi-Lo's South Carolina footprint will be reduced by almost half when the Food Lion sale is finalized next April. From there, the outlook for the once-thriving retail empire that Frank Lancaster Outlaw built from scratch in the Upstate isn't bullish at all.