A few Charleston internet users were still struggling to connect Wednesday morning as the last of a headache caused by a severed fiber optic cable faded. Though it caused about 12 hours of interrupted internet for thousands of customers Tuesday, few details are likely to come to light about why the outage happened and how another could be prevented.
WOW!, Comcast and Verizon internet went down beginning at about 10:30 a.m. The majority of the issues were fixed a little before midnight. Landline phones were reportedly affected as well.
Tuesday's problems originated with a cut to a fiber optic line. The cables each carry hundreds of strands of glass and function as the highway for most of the internet's traffic.
CenturyLink, a Louisiana-based company with about 450,000 miles of fiber optic broadband networks, among other lines of business, confirmed in a tweet late Tuesday evening the outage was due to a cut on their network. At 11:30 p.m., the company said on social media technicians were still working to address the problem. Customers in the Raleigh area were also affected.
As of mid-morning Wednesday, most of Charleston's service was restored, said Frank Tutalo, a spokesman for CenturyLink, in an email. A third party caused the damage, he said, but he didn't elaborate about how it happened.
He also declined to answer questions about where the line was cut, what redundancies are in place to prevent outages, what caused the outage and how many people were affected.
Fiber cuts are more common this time of year, Tutalo said, because there is more construction and roadwork than usual.
Kuang-Ching Wang, a Clemson engineer who researches wireless networks, explained that ideally there are multiple paths in the network of cables, so if one fails, another is available.
At the Clemson campus, for instance, fiber networks run both east and west, one toward Atlanta and one toward Charlotte. So if the line to Atlanta were cut, Wang said, the campus could depend on the one that goes to Charlotte.
But it can be tough for companies to predict and plan for every possible scenario, he said.
“Sometimes, based on engineering limitations, there can be some bottlenecks where it’s not easy for you to have redundancy,” he said.
Debra Havins, a spokeswoman for WOW!, said engineers on Tuesday night explored ways to reroute internet traffic while they made repairs.
“Unfortunately, in this case, the damage was extensive and even impacted redundant routes,” she said.
WOW! connects more than 90,000 homes and businesses in the Charleston area. WOW! sent a note to its customers saying "extensive repairs were required through the night and early morning." The company offered its customers a $5 credit for the trouble.
Comcast said if it a cut happened on its fiber network, backups would keep its services from failing.
Alex Horwitz, a spokesman for Comcast, said the company operates its own fiber network elsewhere, and in those places, "we have redundant technology that generally assures our customers will continue to enjoy service, even in the event of a fiber cut."
Horwitz said in an email he didn't know what caused the damage, but said there were cuts to a fiber network in both North Carolina and South Carolina.
"In these types of events, Comcast must wait on the impacted provider to make the necessary repairs," he said.
Accidents can happen when people operating machinery along the road don’t see the cable. The many miles of fiber are not always clearly marked, Wang said. Cable is installed both overhead and underground.
If there is a cut, technicians have to use complex maps to pinpoint where the issue is originating. Fiber cables are connected linked to routers about the size of a refrigerator, Wang said. Those can be miles away from each other. Technicians have to find the right box, and then track down where exactly the line is severed.
Meanwhile, Google Inc. said in a status report Tuesday at about 7 p.m. that its services could be dragging for some customers because of an outage. Google runs a major data center in Berkeley County, one of only a handful like it in the country. The center is part of the backbone that helps to keep services like Google Drive and Gmail running.
Physical damage to multiple fiber bundles was the cause, Google said in a status update. The company made no mention of whether CenturyLink's network was behind the problems.
Other businesses in the area also reported they were dealing with sporadic slowness.
There are requirements for telecommunications companies to report outages to the Federal Communications Commission, but as a policy the FCC does not release that information to the public.
The impact was widespread, but not universal. Charleston County, which operates the area's 911 call center, uses AT&T and Spirit, a spokesman said. The Charleston International Airport did not have an outage Tuesday, its CEO, Paul Campbell, said.
The Town of Kiawah, however, said in a notice to its residents that it had to use a backup internet system through AT&T. Their phone lines went down with the outage.