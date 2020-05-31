A closer look at Charleston tourism's record year before coronavirus hit

In just a few months, the definition of what a successful week for tourism looks like has drastically changed. Hoteliers are happy to hit occupancy rates that are half of what they would typically see this time of year, and attractions are eager to sell any tickets at all.

But, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Charleston tourism was on a streak of growth that kept raising the bar higher each year.

Last week, the College of Charleston finalized 2019 estimates for the region's visitor sector. It was another record-breaking year, which was just what anyone familiar with the market would have predicted.

"We've had a string of really positive growth, but that's going to change with 2020," said Daniel Guttentag, director of the college's Office of Tourism Analysis.

Based on estimates from Guttentag's office, the Charleston region's tourism sector alone lost more than $1 billion by mid-May because of COVID-19.

One piece of good news for the Holy City is that the data from 2019 and from the first two months of 2020 show the destination entered the year with momentum, Guttentag said.

Nearly every indicator from the 2019 report showed a positive trend.

Attendance at attractions, which had declined from 2017 to 2018 ticked back up in 2019. Charleston-area hotels also sold more nights than ever, about 4.8 million. And from 2018 to 2019, tourism grew into a $9.7 billion industry, an increase of nearly 20 percent from the year before and more than 30 percent since 2017.

The number of tourists coming to Charleston also grew again, though not at nearly as fast a clip. Visitation increased by 2 percent last year to about 7.4 million.

The average amount spent per trip has been going up, too. In 2019, tourists spent $15 more per visit than they did in 2018 for a total of $878. Nearly half of that went to lodging, according to the report, and nearly $200 per person was spent on dining.

It's hard to tell what travel spending habits will look like in 2020. International visitors aren't expected to return for some time, and travelers are expected to take more last-minute trips to nearby places.

With the focus shifted to potential visitors within driving distance, it's likely the top cities and states tourists are coming from will be different, too. Last year, New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas and Washington, D.C. were among the cities that sent the most visitors to Charleston.

None of the cities that appeared in the top 10 last year are in neighboring states. That differed from 2018, when Raleigh, Charlotte and Atlanta made that list.

It's impossible to know now what next year's visitor industry report will look like, or how many reports in years to come will show lingering impacts from COVID-19. But it's clear the industry's growth streak has stopped with 2020.

"There's so much unknown at this point," Guttentag said. "Everything is different this year."