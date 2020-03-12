A Charleston blockchain gathering wants to bring understanding to growing technology

A group that wants to demystify how blockchain might become prevalent in business and society have an opportunity to learn about the growing technology at a conference this weekend.

The event is being organized by PalmettoChain, a nonprofit association. It begins Friday at the Hotel Indigo in Mount Pleasant.

Blockchain technologies store information on a virtual ledger. It is considered to be highly secure, because each piece of information is linked to another.

The best-known example of blockchain is cryptocurrency. But that is just one example of the technology's use. It is becoming prevalent in health care, supply chain management and law.

PalmettoChain said its goal is to educate and advance the acceptance of these technologies.

Scheduled speakers include Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, state Sen. Tom Davis, as well as tech business leaders from around the country.

Ted Tanner, who was a co-founder of local startup Pokitdok, which utilizes blockchain, and now chief technology officer for IBM Watson Health, is among the presenters.

The conference will focus on how blockchain can be used to improve supply chain issues for all businesses, according to event organizers.

Organizers scaled back the event due to coronavirus concerns. A second, larger conference is planned tentatively for October. Tickets for this weekend's event cost $295.