A cargo ship has been anchored off Charleston for 3 months. Here's why.

A low-slung cargo ship that's been anchored for several months between the Battery and Fort Sumter is not only in the water.
It's also taking on water, in a financial sense, after being soaked in a briny encounter on the high seas, thousands of miles away from the Port of Charleston.
The MV Evolution and its crew's extended and unplanned three-month-plus visit to the Holy City began somewhere between Iran and the Pacific islands.
The Liberian-flagged vessel was hauling about 16,500 tons of metal known as direct reduced iron to Indonesia when it encountered rough seas. Saltwater swamped the freighter's cargo holds, ruining some of the salt-averse shipment.
The litigation that followed washed up on South Carolina's sunny shores earlier this year. As the 505-foot-long bulk carrier steamed toward the Port of Charleston in late January, Germany's Carl Schroter GmBH & Co., the agent for a consortium of overseas insurers, was ready preparing to greet it with a negligence lawsuit. It's seeking about $1.45 million to cover the damaged iron.
Schroter GmBH also had the U.S. Marshals Service "arrest" the Evolution. For good measure, a federal judge slapped a "warrant of attachment" on the detained vessel on Jan. 31.
The Evolution has been mostly dead in the water ever since, except for a short tie-up at the State Ports Authority's Columbus Street Terminal to offload cargo.
Pandemic pleadings
On dry land, admiralty law lawyers from as far away as New York have been squabbling in court over the fate of the ship.
The insurance consortium wants the Evolution to be put on the block as soon as possible — as is, where is.
The ship's owner and operator disagrees. Smooth Navigation S.A. insists an auction would be exorbitantly expensive and fetch a price "far below" the ship's fair-market value.
As an alternative, the company offered what boiled down to an IOU in exchange for releasing the Evolution and its crew while the dispute winds its way through the legal system. All other get-out-of-jail options, such as a cash payment, were unreasonable and "simply impossible," Smooth Navigation said.
It's a given — given the times — that the invasive coronavirus outbreak would extend its reach to this relatively minor maritime dust-up.
In their push for a quick sale of the Evolution, the insurers have argued that the pandemic "could add a whole other layer of expenses and potential serious health issues onto this situation for the vessel's crew."
"What if one or more ... becomes ill? ... Providing medical care ... will be difficult and costly. The sooner the vessel and crew can leave the Port of Charleston the better," their lawyers wrote in a court filing.
Smooth Navigation agrees with the latter point, saying the stranded mariners, who hail from the Philippines, Lebanon and Jordan, "wish only to get on with their lives, return to sea and earn a living for their families."
But their more immediate concern is that the "constant supervision" of immigration officials and security guards could expose them to the potentially fatal virus.
"The crew want to work without the risks ... which are much higher at anchorage in Charleston when various people from outside ... routinely come and go from the vessel," Khader Allahawani, the Evolution's captain, said in a written declaration to the court. "The crew believes, as I do, that the threat of contracting the disease is much greater in the Port of Charleston than it is at sea with only our crew aboard."
Compound interest
The Evolution isn't the first foreign-owned commercial vessel to find itself tethered off the tip of the one of the world's great tourist destinations by a chain of international intrigue. The rusting 506-foot Kapetan Martinovic and its crew spent 18 months twisting with the tides near Castle Pinckney from late 1992 to mid-1994, tied down by economic sanctions against the former Yugoslavia. Egypt's Edco was detained in Charleston for about three months in 2006 after it became ensnared in a Hong Kong lawsuit involving a sister ship.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel has been tasked with answering the question of whether to sell the Evolution or send it back to sea. He heard oral arguments April 10 and issued his decision last week.
Gergel reviewed the expenses the ship incurred from the day it arrived in South Carolina through Feb. 22. The early tab included $68,000 in dockage payments, $38,000 for fuel and $800 a day in custodial fees.
"These costs only compound as time passes," he wrote.
Gergel also noted that the fair-market value of the 25-year-old ship is about $2.75 million — and diminishing with each passing day it isn't in service.
The math sunk any hopes the Evolution's owner and crew had of pulling up anchor and sailing off into the sunset.
Gergel found that an auction is appropriate in this case based on the growing and "extensive" expenses and the "disproportionate decreasing value" of the vessel.
He scheduled the sale for May 19 inside the Post Office at the Four Corners of Law, not far from the judge's chambers. The bidding for the Evolution starts at $1.25 million, an amount that, for the moment at least, is well below fair-market value.