Last week's New York Times report about self-proclaimed billionaire President Donald Trump paying just $750 in income tax, two years in a row, is just the latest reminder of how the U.S. tax code is loaded with peculiarities that are of little benefit to the average worker.

In 2019, The Washington Post reported that Amazon paid "no federal taxes on profit of $11.2 billion last year." Amazon was just one of 92 Fortune 500 companies that paid no federal income tax that year, multiple news organizations reported, citing a report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

A small-company finance manager once told me that a dollar saved is more valuable than a dollar earned, because you don't have to pay taxes on the dollar you save. True enough, I suppose, but most people have to earn money in order to have money.

Saving dollars is sort of a hobby for me, or maybe a sport, whether it's clipping grocery store coupons, negotiating a better deal on a service or understanding the tax code. For businesses and wealthy individuals, the menu of potential tax breaks is far larger, and what most people might consider "income" or "profit" is often not treated as such.

Understanding this helps us all frame the national discussion about what's fair. Here are just a few examples.

Homeowners don't get to depreciate their houses, but landlords can claim tax deductions every year as if their rental property is wearing out and steadily becoming worth less, like a computer or a vehicle. That's depreciation.

Speaking of vehicles, there's a special business tax break for large pickups, passenger vans and heavy sport utility vehicles. The result is that business owners can buy an SUV that weighs more than 6,000 pounds — auto dealers promote this to sell luxury SUVs like the BMW X5 — and claim up to the entire cost as a tax deduction through bonus depreciation.

Workers, who need a vehicle to get to their jobs, or to do their jobs as employees, get no such break. Smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles don't qualify for the generous huge SUV deduction, even when used for business.

We all know, or should know, what income taxes are, but what is income? To most folks, that's the money you make — even the interest earned on a savings account is taxed as income, and so are unemployment benefits — but if you run a hedge fund, develop real estate or profit from trading stocks, somehow that's not exactly income.

Instead, that's "carried interest" and "capital gains" which come with lower tax rates than "income." The carried interest loophole is what, as legendary investor Warren Buffett has pointed out, allows some of the super-wealthy to pay a lower tax rate than their secretaries.

The difference is amplified because secretaries and most wage-earners pay 7.65 percent of their wages, right off the top, in federal payroll taxes. Those are the taxes that fund Social Security and Medicare. However, wages above $137,700 (this year) are not subject to the 6.2 percent payroll tax for Social Security.

As a result, someone earning $160,000 pays a lower combined income tax and payroll tax rate on the last $22,300 they earn than would someone earning $135,000. Yes, really.

As long as everyone plays by the rules — many don't, and the IRS doesn't have the budget to audit more than a tiny fraction — then it's hard to complain about people claiming allowable tax breaks. What's allowable is another issue entirely.