802 Pinckney Street: A hideaway in the heart of McClellanville’s historic district

Special to the Post and Courier
In a time when traveling is questionable and your home has become your safe haven, what better move could there be than to this coastal home dubbed “Village Hideaway.”
Located in the historic section of McClellanville’s, the classic Lowcountry home is tucked away within the heart the town’s quaint downtown business district.
With 2,051 square feet of space, it has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Its listing price of $419,000 is right in the middle of average rates for the area, according to Daniel Bates, owner and broker of MCVL Realty. Bates said the three-bedroom, non-waterfront homes in McClellanville typically range between $300,000 and $500,000.
Regarding the home’s name, “I came up with it when we began renting it out as a vacation rental for owners. McClellanville is known as ‘The Village’ and I thought hideaway captured the privacy that the home possesses off of the main street,” he said.
Accessed by a gravel driveway easement, the property offers surprising privacy on its low-maintenance 0.17-acre yard. There’s parking beneath the home with a drive-under garage spacious enough to park a car, boat or to use for extra storage space.
For those concerned with the Lowcountry’s flooding, the Village Hideaway provides added security with an elevation above flood code. Bates said the property hadn’t seen any flooding since Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
“By building above the required flood code, elevation insurance rates are much lower,” he said. “It a great space for storage, parking or a nice enclosed workshop.”
Beauty to pine for
“You enter into an open floor plan with an unrestricted view of the living room and dining area from the kitchen that makes it a dream for entertaining,” said Bates.
Pine floors running throughout the kitchen, dining and living rooms have aged to a warm honey color and are representative of the area. Celings soar to 10 feet throughout.
In the center of the kitchen is a large island with a granite countertop, and the remaining counters are a beautiful hardwood that are in harmony with the open and closed white cabinets. In addition to the stainless steel appliances, home chefs will love the kitchen’s commercial gas range.
Adding to the home’s warmth is the living room’s gas fireplace with built-in bookshelves on both sides. A cathedral ceiling rises up to the second floor and draws your eyes up to two rough-sawn support beams.
A porch wraps around two sides of the first floor, allowing homeowners to catch the ocean breeze and overlook the property’s natural greenspace. Its white trim and light wooden flooring plays a perfect contrast to the home’s jewel-toned green.
“At 0.17 acres, the yard is small by McClellanville standards but it makes for very low-maintenance,” Bates said. “For someone wanting more space, the neighbor could be agreeable to selling a portion of their land.” There is an additional 0.6 acres that could be purchased from an adjacent landowner.
Two of the home’s three bedrooms are located on the main floor, as is the laundry room, and they flank a 3/4 bathroom. The upstairs is devoted to the master suite, Bates said, with the exception of a large loft area that could easily convert into an office, den, or guest area.
The master suite includes a built-in bookcase on one wall, two closets and a large bonus storage room. The bathroom features the wooden countertops and white cabinetry, finished with a white bead board wall.
Versatile property
The property’s village commercial zoning allows the home to be used as a residence, vacation rental, or commercial space.
“This home has served as a vacation rental but would be a wonderful primary residence,” Bates said. He added that this is the second of three homes that the current owners have bought in McClellanville and that they continuously upgrade properties because they love the area so much.
“It can't get any more convenient with two of the area's finest eateries just a few doors away and the town boat ramp less than a mile away,” Bates said.
T.W. Graham's restaurant has been featured in the likes of Southern Living and can often be found on top eatery lists as one of the best seafood restaurants in the state. Not far from there is the sandwich shop, Boats 'N Hoagies.
The area also has a charter school, Cape Romain Environmental Education Charter School, which is open for K4/K5 through eighth grade.
Adding to the social scene, the McClellanville Arts Council showcases the work of local artists, and there is a second-hand store, a great museum and two seafood markets less than a mile away.
For nature lovers, there are nearby beaches that are only accessible by boat, and the property is surrounded by natural forests which are ideal for hunting, hiking, biking, horseback riding, kayaking and more.
“People love to go to the water and see the shrimp boat fleet. Hampton and Hopsewee Plantations are just 15 minutes away,” he said. “The streets are lined with ancient oaks, but there is one particular one that is known by the name ‘The Deerhead Oak’ that rivals the Angel Oak in terms of age,” Bates said.
The list price for 802 Pinckney Street was $419,000. As of October 14, the home was contingent. For more properties for sale in McClellanville, contact Daniel Bates.
***
AGENT SPOTLIGHT:
Daniel Bates
Office: MCVL Realty
Phone: 843-606-0622