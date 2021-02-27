734 Pitt Street: An Old Village modern masterpiece with striking details

Whether you’re taking a stroll in the Old Village in Mount Pleasant, visiting Pitt Street Park or visiting one of the shops in the village’s downtown, it’s the homes that surround it that make this area of Mount Pleasant so special.
“Currently we only have less than a month’s supply of inventory in the Old Village, which is down 88.7% from this time last year,” said Jimmy Dye of The Cassina Group.
Dye’s listing at 734 Pitt Street is one of those homes that perfectly encapsulate what brilliant design, over-the-top, luxurious features and finishes, and overall livability is all about. It is one-of-a-kind gorgeous.
The location
Pitt Street threads through the middle of everything that is the Old Village, with the harbor to the west and village streets to the east. A walk down Pitt Street gives glimpses of all, and walking along the sidewalks, you always see neighbors strolling or jogging. In the midpoint between Pitt’s Street downtown hub and the Pitt Street Bridge is 734 Pitt Street.
Sitting on nearly half an acre, the original home was built in the 1900s.
“Architect Heather Wilson bought the home which was originally about 1,200 to 1,400 square feet,” said Dye. “She lived here and built the whole back section for her family, and in 2017 or 2018, she built the guest house in the back.”
Wilson, a renowned Charleston-based architect known for “altering the notion of the Southern farmhouse, streamlining the familiar form to today with sharper exterior lines, modern palettes, and bold details,” certainly did so in this home. It’s modern farmhouse with a sophisticated vibe. Think Santa Barbara chic or haute Hampton contemporary.
Introduction
“The current owner took it back to the studs,” Dye said. “Though she loved Wilson’s architectural style, she wanted the structure upfitted with the best of the best, high-quality everything.”
It is that, and then some. Entering the front of the home through a black matte, wood and glass door, you instantly notice the openness, the symmetry of the space and the neutral walls, meant to showcase art and the custom lighting that decorates the entire home, all from The Urban Electric Company. Used as a dining room, the space has natural light to complement the light oak floors that run throughout the home. To the left, a set of stairs leads up to a dormered room, original to the home. This space runs the length of the original footprint and can be used as an exercise space, office, storage or as an extra bedroom.
“This (space upstairs) has been plumbed so you could easily put in a bath if you wanted to,” Dye said.
There is a powder room off the dining space as well, with dramatic charcoal-colored walls and white marbled shelf vanity. Walk through a small vestibule with dark-toned walls and sleek storage — upper and lower — with a bronze-colored marbled countertop and backsplash, and you enter the kitchen.
Entertaining spaces
“Everything is SieMatic from Germany,” Dye explained, referring to the kitchen’s features and finishes — from the soft-close drawer systems and dividers within them to the wine storage and liquor drawers.
Large glass orbs hang over the waterfall, stone island and round, steel plate like lighting hang over the large windows. Dye said the original architectural design made use of large windows over the kitchen sink instead of cabinets to let in light. Storage is everywhere — from the island to the butler’s pantry with a second dishwasher, wine fridge, and hidden shelving to the custom cabinetry. Appliances, including Bosch, SubZero and Miele, are seamless and part of the dark-colored cabinets that pop against the white oak floors and light-colored walls.
Custom made rugs from Finland decorate the floors here and throughout the home. J. Geiger electric custom shades and screens let light in, keep bugs out and allow privacy when needed in the kitchen and den. A seating area is part of the kitchen, with a remote single flame fireplace and slate wall.
“Everything is perfect,” Dye said. “The custom lacquered woodwork and windows throughout the home — the owner chose each feature and finish.”
Custom, full-height sliding glass doors lead to a deck with seating and a fireplace off the kitchen, and off the large den toward the back of the home. The backyard has a pool and a stainless-steel hot tub. An app makes turning fountains on and off in the pool, heating, cooling, and more — effortless.
A door to the left of the den leads to what Dye said was an “eating porch.” What’s ideal is that all of this space — the den, porches and deck can be transformed into an open screened area — an ingenious way to have one massive entertaining space, bug-free.
The bedrooms
The main level has the primary bedroom suite down a hallway and off the den. There are two large closets and the suite has access to the deck and spa in the backyard. Walking into it was like walking into the pages of an upscale magazine — with serene, sumptuous, and striking — being apt descriptors. A bank of windows lights up the space. The owner’s flair for design and decorating are obvious. Bold black and white curtains flank the windows. Global artwork is everywhere — walls and spaces designed for that very purpose.
“She (owner) worked with friends and designers from Charleston, Texas and Jackson Hole,” Dye explained, pointing out some custom features such as the large shower in the ensuite bath and the custom floating vanity.
Upstairs are two large guest rooms with a shared bath that has an enormous soaking tub and a separate shower. “The large windows over the bath here are smoked glass, but they still let in a lot of great sunlight,” he said.
As music played from Sonos and Sony speakers wired throughout the home and the guest home, we walked out to get a glimpse of where guests could go to get a little privacy.
The guest house
The backyard with a roomy guesthouse, pool, and pristine landscaping is like visiting an upscale spa. A few steps lead up to the porch of the guest home and it faces the pool area. A large sculpture, decking and seating grace the perimeter of this oasis-like environment. Inside, the décor mimics the principal home — high ceilings, black, white, greys — white oak floors and a fireplace in the living area. A kitchenette, bedroom and bath complete the private space.
“Even the landscaping, the entire yard goes to this,” Dye said, indicating a graveled area. “Underneath is a drainage system, even though this home isn’t in a flood zone and there’s been no drainage issues, the owner went over the top to add this kind of detail. We don’t have many homes like this, and there’s a buyer coming to this market that appreciates this kind of quality.”
As of February 24, the property at 734 Pitt Street with four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and total square footage of 3,822, listed for $4.495 million.
