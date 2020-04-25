62 South Battery: An historic South of Broad home with an elegant backyard retreat

Ask anyone: What is the most iconic representation of Charleston?
The answer: The Battery downtown with its historic homes.
This is where some of the city’s most elegant and prestigious homes are and where the level of workmanship and architecture within them are world-renowned. Hidden, lush gardens are part of the landscape of some of these estates. When you enter them, you appreciate their opulent stature – their grand personalities.
One such home at 62 South Battery, built in 1850, has three stories of pristine renovation, while honoring its Charleston roots.
“The level of workmanship is second to none,” said Paula Yorke of William Means Real Estate. “Nothing but the finest materials were used and the detail of restoration is the highest level. For example, woodwork was stripped instead of simply painted over, which you don’t often see. That technique means the details of the trims are saved.”
The home is steps away from White Point Gardens and the Battery, but offers privacy within its grounds. A keyless wrought gate fronts the home and walls surround the perimeter. A bricked driveway and walkway to the front door, a compact, fastidiously maintained front yard with a water element, balconies, third-floor deck, and bay and shuttered windows offer peeks of its elegance to passersby.
“My client was drawn to the home because of its amazing light and substantial wall space,” Yorke said. “She has a master’s in Chinese painting and has collected a lot of oversized pieces. Large walls were a requirement when purchasing.”
According to the present owner: “Sometimes historic homes are cut up, but this house has gracious sized rooms and a great flow.”
Inside
The 5,849 square-foot home introduces itself with a roomy foyer. Travertine floors run throughout the first floor and wainscoting adorn the entry way walls and staircase to the upper floors.
Underneath the staircase is a custom-designed powder room.
“The powder room is the prettiest one I’ve ever seen – hand-painted walls with high relief flowers – it’s exquisite,” Yorke commented.
To the left, one steps down into a formal living room with an arched pass through flanked by columns. The light-filled space has a fireplace, as does the dining room just beyond. Built in hutches and buffet provide ample storage. Adjacent is a roomy butler’s pantry with ample storage and wine fridge.
The kitchen is expansive, decked out in red walls and bright white cabinets. French doors lead outside to the garden and original brick shows up in the comfortable and cozy dining space and seating area that is open to it. Custom cabinetry is throughout the space. This part of the home has a large laundry room, pantry and bathroom and elevator.
The upper two levels have reclaimed antique heart pine floors.
The second level houses a seating and family room– large windows light up the space and built-in bookcases flank the fireplace. A window seat is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book in this room. Glass pocket doors lead to a beautiful, glassed piazza/sunroom with a full wet bar.
“The sunroom, which runs the entire depth of the house, offers spectacular views of neighboring gardens,” Yorke said. “A morning cup of coffee enjoying the kitchen’s views into the back garden would be heavenly.”
Two guest bedrooms, one with a fireplace and the other with a generous deck, completes this level. The guest suites share an opulent bathroom.
One of the best features of the home is the third floor which houses the master living quarters. The master bedroom has a gas fireplace and two large windows. The master bathroom is luxurious with a vanity inset and unique glass on the windows that overlooks the massive deck space. Woods warm up the ceilings in the bath, red-toned wallpaper and dramatic lighting complete the space. The large master closet has muted glass pocket. Down a hall is a separate large home office with a wet bar, built-ins and its own windowed bathroom. A smaller area off the office could serve as a home-gym space.
Special features
“There are so many special things about this home,” Yorke said. “The private backyard with the saltwater pool is definitely a standout feature.”
Landscape architect Glen Gardner designed the private, outdoor backyard retreat. The pool, constructed by Blue Haven, is rectangular with fountains on one end and stone stools on the other. Surrounded by period brick and stucco walls, the idyllic space also has an antique brick dining pad and seating area with a custom-designed firepit. A built-in grill and lush landscaping make this outdoor oasis a one-of-a-kind rarity in downtown.
The home has covered parking for two cars and an additional space within the home’s gate.
Nestled within one of downtown’s most prestigious neighborhoods, the home is surrounded by elegant estates, yet its walkability score rates a 10 plus, with an easy walk to Charleston’s best shopping, dining and cultural venues.
“I’m offering virtual tours for this home,” said Yorke. “If possible and desired, I can arrange a personal visit ensuring buyers’ and agents’ safety.”
As of April 22, 2020, the list price for 62 South Battery was $4.9 million.
***
AGENT SPOTLIGHT:
Paula Yorke
William Means Christie’s International Real Estate
704.345.7474