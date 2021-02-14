62% of SC workers have no access to even unpaid family leave, report shows

Sixty-two percent of South Carolina workers either don't have or can't use unpaid time-off benefits, an analysis shows, a tough reality during the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced breaks from work, either due to illness or quarantine.
The Family and Medical Leave Act provides the right to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for workers. But less than half of all employees are actually able to use it, either because they don't qualify or because their income is too low to justify taking the uncompensated time.
South Carolina's rate is middling stacked up to other states in the analysis, produced by the National Partnership for Women & Families, a left-leaning nonprofit.
"For a lot of folks, they're already so financially precarious that having that unpaid time away from work is really just impossible," said Jessica Mason, a senior policy analyst with the partnership. "Our workplaces do not reflect the fact that people will inevitably need time away from their jobs for these critical purposes."
As an alternative, Mason said, during the pandemic people have either continued to work while they are sick or faced a job loss.
Though the law provides for at least some workers to be guaranteed time off without pay, the issue of paid leave is up to employers to offer.
Three-quarters of all employees nationwide have paid leave of some kind, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But that figure can vary depending on the industry; just 52 percent of hospitality workers have access to the benefit, for instance.
Among all regions in the United States, workers in the coastal South are the least likely to have either paid or unpaid family leave in their benefits package, according to the National Compensation Survey.
The National Partnership is advocating for a bill in Congress sponsored by two House Democrats. Under the proposal, workers would have access to a national paid family and medical leave program that would compensate a percentage of their salary while they take time away from work.
Majorities of both Democrat and Republican voters support the overarching idea of a national leave policy paid for by the federal government. The notion has seen support from both parties, with the right-leaning think tank the American Enterprise Institute writing in late 2020 in support of creating a new federal benefit but diverging on number of weeks covered under the benefit and how to pay for it.
The issue has only gained more momentum during COVID-19, when Congress' coronavirus relief lumped in two weeks of mandated sick leave for anyone with COVID-19 or for quarantines; that aid expired Dec. 31.