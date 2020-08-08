6118 Rudder Lane: A secluded sanctuary near Cape Romain in Awendaw

Special to the Post and Courier
Spectacular. Gorgeous. Unique. The descriptors are anything but ordinary for this private Awendaw house at 6118 Rudder Lane. It sits on 2.3 acres of property -- the largest lot in the gated community of Romain Retreat. Named 22 Oak Estate by the owners, the home’s moniker pays homage to the 22-foot circumference oak in the front yard.
Drive through neighborhood’s gravel roads and up the idyllic oak-lined driveway as you approach this custom-built 3,057 square foot home, framed by hanging moss. Underneath the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath residence is a three-car garage, plenty of easy-access storage, an outdoor shower and room to store a 23-foot boat. There’s more than enough room for a family inside, but outdoors is where the real beauty is found.
The largest lot
“What’s spectacular about this home is the lot. It’s one of the biggest in the neighborhood,” said Bill Smith of Carolina One Real Estate. “You get this incredible combination of gorgeous trees and beautiful views with a dock on the waterway.”
One of the main creeks to Bulls Bay, Anderson Creek, is directly across the waterway from the house.
The Lowcounty-style home was custom built by Daly & Sawyer, a top builder in the area. The open floorplan offers expansive views of the waterway and Bulls Bay with maximum use of glass—windows throughout, glass doors opening to the back and windows throughout the master bedroom and bathroom. The home was constructed with heart pine floors, 9-foot smooth ceilings and Anderson windows and doors. Completing the spacious kitchen are cherry cabinets and a center island, a beamed ceiling, a wine rack and wet bar, and stainless steel appliances.
A study/den off the living room offers a flexibility to the floorplan in that it can be reconfigured as a fifth bedroom. The room has built-in bookshelves and one of two fireplaces in the home—the other is in the living room.
Waterway views
Around the house, there is 1,000 square feet of porch and deck, in addition to covered porches and a screened-in-porch overlooking the waterway and marsh. They perfectly play to the 400 feet of water frontage, double than any other home in the community.
Enjoy the scenic walk out to the new dock, which was erected a year and a half ago and is hands-down one of the nicest in the neighborhood. Built for boat lovers, the dock itself is hurricane-resistant and includes a 10,000-pound boat lift and floater. Relax and watch the dolphins leap nearby or sink a line and catch some Redfish, a local favorite.
“When you’re out there, you feel like you’re in your own little world. And there are all kinds of islands you could explore,” said Smith, noting the proximity to secluded beaches and barrier islands, such as Capers Island and Isle of Palms.
A refuge for wildlife
“One of the greatest features of the house is that the area is near the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge,” noted Smith. “For people who like to fish or crab or go oystering, it’s perfect. The area is pristine as there aren’t many boats, and it’s great for fishing.”
In 1932, the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) was established as a migratory bird refuge. Located right out front of this Awendaw home, NWR consists of 66,306 acres of salt marshes, waterways, beaches, maritime forest and an expanse of barrier islands that all span a 22-mile segment of the southeast Atlantic coast.
Accessible country living
The setting of this home also offers the best of both worlds: the secluded country life while still being accessible to grocery stores, restaurants and the social life of a city. Hop in the car for a quick 15-minute ride to Mount Pleasant or 30-minute drive to Georgetown. Or take your boat and cruise to the downtown Charleston peninsula.
“I think especially in our busy time with everybody seeming to run 100 miles an hour, this home is a great way to get away from things and spend quality time with the family,” said Smith. “Enjoy nature. Go out on the boat. Explore the nearby islands. And if you want to dine out or shop, you’re within 15 minutes of Mount Pleasant.”
As an added draw for living in Romain Retreat, residents have access to a neighborhood common area. This includes another dock, a boat landing and an outdoor entertainment area on the private lake.
Hidden history
While the house was built in 1991, the property itself has fascinating history positioned on the site of the ‘old Anderson’ home. In addition to the scenic ancient oaks, you’ll stumble across a civil war cannon mound and the remnants of a prohibition still on the grounds.
“It’s just such a unique property. With water and the views it’s just spectacular,” Smith said.
As of August 5, 2020, the list price for 6118 Rudder Lane was $1.295 million.
***
