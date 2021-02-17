$600 payments stimulate retail sales; Trump casino implodes

Retail sales soar due to stimulus
NEW YORK — Those $600 stimulus checks got Americans shopping again.
After three months of declines, retail sales soared a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent in January from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday. It was the biggest increase since June and much larger than the 1 percent rise Wall Street analysts had expected.
The $600 stimulus checks, sent out at the very end of last year, pushed people to buy new furniture, clothing and appliances.
How long spending will continue without more stimulus checks remains to be seen.
Retail sales slumped in the last three months of 2020, as stimulus money dried up, job growth was nonexistent and a surge in virus cases kept people away from stores during the critical holiday shopping season.
Trump's boardwalk casino imploded
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party — and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype — was reduced to a smoking pile of rubble on Wednesday.
The former Trump Plaza casino was imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.
A series of loud explosions rocked the building around 9 a.m., and it started to collapse almost like a wave from back to front until it went straight down in a giant cloud of dust that enveloped the beach and boardwalk. Overall, it took the structure less than 20 seconds to collapse.
The removal of the one-time jewel of former President Donald Trump's casino empire clears the way for a prime development opportunity on the middle of the Boardwalk, where the Plaza used to market itself as “Atlantic City's centerpiece.”
Ford to go all-electric in Europe
FRANKFURT, Germany — Ford announced a major push into electric vehicles in Europe, vowing to convert its entire passenger car lineup on the continent to electrics by 2030.
Ford will spend $1 billion to revamp its factory in Cologne, Germany and make it a base for production of battery powered cars using Volkswagen’s mechanical framework, said Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, during an online news conference Wednesday.
The new electric car is to reach the market in mid-2023, and could be followed by a second one there in the future.
The agreement lets Ford take advantage of Volkswagen’s massive investment in electric cars as the industry shifts toward zero-local emissions vehicles.
Industrial production up in January
WASHINGTON — American industry expanded for the fourth consecutive month in January, but it has yet to return to the level of activity that preceded the pandemic.
U.S. industrial production — which includes output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 0.9 percent last month on top of increases of 1.3 percent in December, 0.9 percent in November and 1.1 percent in October, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday. Still, industrial production was down 1.8 percent from January 2020, reflecting lingering economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
Manufacturing rose 1 percent even though auto production was held down by a shortage of semiconductors used in vehicles.
Wholesale prices soar in January
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices surged 1.3 percent in January, pushed higher by a big jump in energy costs.
The bigger-than-expected increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, was the largest one-month gain on records that go back to 2009, according to the Labor Department on Wednesday. It followed much milder inflation readings of 0.3 percent in December and 0.1 percent in November.