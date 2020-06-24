6 SC stores to close under health and wellness retailer's bankruptcy plan

An international retail chain that sells vitamins, supplements and other wellness products at more than 40 locations around South Carolina has filed for bankruptcy protection and will be scaling back its presence in the Palmetto State.
GNC Holdings said in statement late Tuesday that it's aiming to close at 800 to 1,200 of its 7,300 stores worldwide under a plan to reduce its debt load.
Locations owned by franchisees are not part of the bankruptcy.
GNC and all of its subsidiaries remain open for business. The Pittsburgh-based said it plans to emerge from bankruptcy later this year while also seeking a buyer under its "dual path" financial restructuring. The proposed minimum sale price was set at $760 million.
GNC operates 41 stores in South Carolina, with 13 of those in the Charleston region. Its website does not distinguish which locations are owned by the company or franchisees.
Six retail sites along the coast will go dark under the first round of 726 closings, according to court filing. They include stores in the Market at Oakland in Mount Pleasant, Paradise Shoppes in Summerville and Walterboro Plaza in Colleton County. The other three to be shuttered are in Beaufort, Myrtle Beach and Parris Island.
GNC said the bankruptcy reorganization will speed up a plan it announced last year to shed money-losing and underperforming stores.
"This acceleration will allow GNC to invest in the appropriate areas to evolve for the future, better positioning the company to meet current and future consumer demand around the world," it said in a written statement.
The company got its start in 1935 as a small Pittsburgh health food store called Lackzoom. The parent company later changed its name to General Nutrition Centers Inc. as it expanded and then to GNC Holdings.