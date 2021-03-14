6 more SC historic sites added to national park's growing network

Another half-dozen historic sites have been added to a network started by South Carolina's Reconstruction Era National Historical Park.

The Beaufort-based park tells the story of Reconstruction, the period of history immediately following the Civil War, through several official park sites and the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network, a coalition of places and programs that advance the goal of telling "a more accurate and complete story of American heritage," according to park superintendent Scott Teodorski.

That currently includes 67 public and private locations spanning 27 states and the District of Columbia.

Other fellow National Park Service-managed sites were added first, followed by the first eight community sites in December. All are in South Carolina, and six of the eight were historically Black colleges and universities, including Claflin University in Orangeburg and Benedict College in Columbia.

Likewise, all six newly added network locations are found in the Palmetto State.

They include the Penn Center on St. Helena Island, the site of one of the first schools established at the dawn of the Reconstruction era. The center also highlights Gullah-Geechee culture, and one of the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park's own sites, Darrah Hall, is located on the Penn Center's grounds.

Also near the park's headquarters, the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on Hilton Head — the site of the country’s first self-governed town of formerly enslaved people — and the Wesley United Methodist Church in Beaufort, which served as a school for African Americans during Reconstruction, have been brought into the network.

Additions stretched beyond the Lowcountry, too. In Orangeburg, the residence of the Rev. Nelson C. Nix, a founding educator of South Carolina State University — another community network member — was added.

Two Richland County sites were also included: the Historic Harriet Barber House in Hopkins and the Museum of the Reconstruction Era at the Woodrow Wilson Home in Columbia.

The Hopkins home and farmstead has remained in the family since Harriet and Samuel Barber, both of whom were formerly enslaved, purchased it during the Reconstruction era.

Columbia's Reconstruction museum is a relatively new name that reflects an updated mission for the former president's residence, one that recognizes, for example, that Wilson segregated the federal workforce during his presidency.

Wilson lived in the Columbia home from 1871 to 1875 during his teenage years under Reconstruction.

More historic sites will continue to be added. The National Park Service accepts applications for inclusion in the network on a rolling basis.

Digital display

Charleston's International African American Museum has curated its first digital exhibit.

Through a partnership with Google via the internet giant's Arts & Culture platform, museum leaders curated images and information about Sol Legare Island, an 860-acre area on James Island.

The exhibit focuses on the Seashore Farmers' Lodge, which is described as the "heart" of a community predominantly populated by descendants of the African American Freedmen who founded it.

After the Civil War, Sol Legare became a rural agricultural community, and the organization helped it to "survive and thrive," according to the exhibit. Though the structure fell into disrepair over the years, descendants of original lodge members worked for years to have its history recognized — it was added to the National Register of Historic Places — and to eventually fully restore and reopen it as a museum and cultural center in 2011.

The exhibit also highlights nearby Mosquito Beach, one of the only recreational beaches in the area open to African Americans during the Jim Crow era.

One of the goals of the museum, its leaders have said, is to create a hub-and-spoke model where visitors will come to the museum and get inspired to visit other historic sites, like Mosquito Beach or the Seashore Farmers' Lodge featured in the new online exhibit.

A South Carolina-themed gallery in the new museum will have a digital table with an interactive map of the state to help facilitate that goal.