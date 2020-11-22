5 of SC's largest hospital chains took in 75% of relief funds

Hospitals in South Carolina have received at least $664 million in "provider relief" funds to help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic, with the lion's share heading toward the state's largest health systems.
Seventy-five percent of those hundreds of millions went to five chains: Prisma Health, McLeod Health, the Medical University of South Carolina, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and Lexington Medical Center.
By comparison, the federal government's allocation of CARES Act funds for the entire state of South Carolina — a completely separate pot of money — was $1.9 billion.
Most South Carolina hospitals were not recipients of the more widely publicized Paycheck Protection Program loans, however. Those loans, accessed through private lenders, averaged $107,000.
The provider relief grants, which were distributed straight from the government's coffers in several phases, average $4.8 million, according to Good Jobs First.
And borrowers have to repay the loans unless they apply for forgiveness, whereas recipients of the grants are meant to keep the money.
That hasn't stopped some companies from deciding to give back the grants.
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, a nationwide investor-owned company that operates medical centers in Summerville, North Charleston, Hilton Head and the Grand Strand, announced in late October it would repay $1.6 billion of the provider relief funds.
HCA finished the last quarter with $668 million in sales, an improvement since the same time a year ago.
The amount each hospital received was a factor of how much money they reported having in past years and how much they have billed the federal Medicare program.
The state's largest recipient, Prisma Health, has used the funds to help keep the chain of a dozen hospitals in the Midlands and Upstate afloat as it responds to the pandemic, spokeswoman Tammie Epps said.
Prisma and all hospitals in South Carolina were hit hard by orders to stop non-urgent procedures in the spring, Epps added.
"This essentially eliminated our revenue stream in the spring," she said. And the cost of purchasing everything a hospital needs to function during the pandemic has only increased over the months.
The $258 million Prisma has received has gone toward purchasing protective gear, sterilization, new technologies and testing, among other things.
The fact that so much of the funding went to so few organizations is a factor of hospitals' consolidation in South Carolina in the last 20 years.
While 42 companies were running hospitals in the state in 2000, just 26 were in the business of operating a hospital in 2019.