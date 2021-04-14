5 new Charleston-area food-and-beverage venues include restaurant restored after fire

Several new restaurants soon will serve the Charleston area, including one planning to reopen after being heavily damaged in a fire more than a year ago.

Casa Fiesta Mexican Grill, the new name for the former La Hacienda at 808 Folly Road on James Island, hopes to reopen by May, according to a worker on-site. It's still undergoing some minor renovations and is waiting for a license to sell alcohol.

The dining venue has been closed since Jan. 5, 2020, when a blaze blackened the building and damaged nearby shops in the strip center of retail businesses that includes Mike's Bikes and Island Tobacco.

Also on James Island, a new juice-and-smoothie café plans to open at 2016 Wappoo Drive.

Tom McFall of Huriyali, which has a shop at 401 Huger St. on the peninsula, wants to open a second location by early fall down the street from the Terrace Theater. Huriyali means "green vibrance" in Hindi. McFall is still toying with the name for the new site.

McFall and Ruchi Mistry, a native of India, met at the College of Charleston and started the business in 2015. It also offers salads and other items.

On April 12, the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals approved variances allowing beer and wine to be sold at the site as well as reducing the buffer to a neighboring property from 15 feet to 5 feet to allow parking in the rear.

The daytime-only venue generally will operate 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekends.

Also, a new Asian restaurant is on the way to North Charleston.

Bushido Hibachi & Sushi soon will open at 9730 Dorchester Road between GameStop and Angel Nails in a strip retail center next to Walmart.

The new venue is awaiting its state alcohol license. An opening date has not been announced.

Additionally, a New Jersey-based sandwich shop plans to open two new sites in the Charleston area, where it currently has its only restaurant in South Carolina.

PrimoHoagies announced April 12 it will add two restaurants in Summerville. The locations have not been selected.

"The Summerville stores were just signed last week so the real estate search is just underway," a company representative said. "They expect to get one of the stores opened by the end of the year."

The announcement came with 13 others the chain plans to open along the East Coast between Pennsylvania and Florida.

PrimoHoagies now operates at 2755 U.S. Highway 17 next to Jack's Cosmic Dogs in Mount Pleasant.

Founded in South Philadelphia in 1992, the company has about 80 locations in six states, with all but two of them in the Philadelphia area and neighboring states.

In Hanahan, a new coffee and spirits shop is now open.

Brew Coffee Wine & Draft Beers can be found at 7000 Bowen Pier Drive, Suite 1, in Bowen Village off Tanner Ford Boulevard.

The shop officially opened April 13 after a soft launch late last week. It's open 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until 10 p.m. other days. Laura Grisham is the owner.

On the peninsula, a new food-and-beverage venue is slated for the Publix supermarket-anchored 10 WestEdge building at Spring Street and Lockwood Drive.

A representative of building owner South City Partners of Atlanta will ask Charleston's Board of Zoning Appeals on April 20 to allow a late-night restaurant and bar within 500 feet of a residential district.

The nine-story building includes 350 apartments. Bristol Condominiums are across the street.

In the works

On Johns Island, a new multitenant retail and office building is planned on Maybank Highway near River Road.

Reavis-Comer Development of Charleston plans to build an 8,800-square-foot structure with four units at 1800 Produce Lane, between River Road and Wild Olive restaurant.

The project, beside Fidelity 304 Masonic Lodge, is making its way through city review channels.

Also on Johns Island, Cigars on Maybank opened on April 3 at 2817 Maybank Highway close to CVS Pharmacy.

Dan Greenwald and wife Beth own and operate what's being bill as "Johns Island's first premium cigar store and smoking lounge." He previously was involved in Route 7 Cigars in Virginia, where he helped a friend get started in his own store. The shop on Johns Island is similar to those in the Old Dominion by design, he said.

On the vine

A new wine and spirits shop is now open in downtown Charleston, down the street from where national retailer Target plans to set up a compact store.

Jason Nolley launched Jessamine + Vine at 164 Market St., between In the Kitchen with Bob Waggoner and Le Farfalle restaurant, on April 12.

"I am really excited and proud to offer something different to the Holy City and to be a part of the growing 'New South,'" Nolley said.

"Charleston has a rich history of wine and food, and I think we are bringing something unique to that, something with our own charm," he said. "The idea of a wine shop isn’t new, but how we approach fine wine and spirits and the selections we will offer certainly will be."

Nolley started his wine career in Tennessee and finished college in Colorado. In Boulder and Denver, he helped open three restaurants back to back as wine director and also worked in wine distribution.

Nolley then moved to New York City, where he honed his craft over 12 years by traveling, hosting and meeting many distillers and winemakers, whose products the shop will offer. He has returned to the South with his wife and son to launch the new business.

Target announced March 31 it will move into the former Forever 21 space at King and Market streets at a later date.

Going dark

A North Charleston mattress store soon will turn out the lights. America's Mattress at 7250 Rivers Ave. is closing in a building on an outparcel in the Target-anchored North Rivers Town Center shopping center. A closing date has not been announced.

Getting fit

Two new fitness sites are now open in the Charleston area.

In West Ashley, Jason Fiutem owns and operates 1014 Fitness at 1014 St. Andrews Blvd. With plenty of parking and equipment, the shop bills itself as "a public fitness studio with a private feel." It also includes personal trainers, fitness drinks and supplements.

The new gym is open 5 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.

In Mount Pleasant, Nicole Weirs opened Exercise Coach at 528 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. on April 13.

The appointment-only fitness site offers one-on-one personalized programs and high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment for two 20-minute workouts each week that are billed as outdoing the effectiveness of traditional activity-based exercise seven days a week.

It blends strength and interval cardio training in each session, and only four clients are allowed inside at any given time.

Weirs plans to continue selling real estate part time.

Also, Benchmark Physical Therapy recently leased 1,700 square feet at 320 Coleman Blvd., Suite B, in the Shops of Mount Pleasant, according to the commercial real estate firm Belk|Lucy. A fall opening is planned.

Bye bye, Bi-Lo

The last Bi-Lo supermarkets in the Charleston region are in their final days.

The two stores, at 860 Folly Road on James Island and 1200 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley, are set to close April 18.

A few items remained on the nearly cleared-out shelves earlier this week, and all products are marked down.

Bi-Lo parent Southeastern Grocers of Jacksonville, Fla., is closing all of the stores that were not sold to competitors after a nearly 60-year run for the brand that was started in the South Carolina Upstate.