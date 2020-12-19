4808 Highlander Lane: Classic, upscale and extra special in the heart of Stono Ferry

Twenty minutes from downtown Charleston is the gated community of Stono Ferry. If you’re a nature lover, active outdoors person, equestrian or one who wants get-away-from-it all luxury living, 4808 Highlander Lane is the home that ticks all those boxes.
“This is truly one of the nicest homes I’ve seen in Stono Ferry,” said Tracy Meredith of Carolina One Real Estate and the listing agent of the property. “It is located on the race tracks of Stono Ferry.”
The community
Stono Ferry is a premier community, established in the late 90s. Currently the community has homes ranging in price from the $300,000s to over $800,000. Residents have access to the top-rated, 18-hole Links at Stono Ferry and the Equestrian Center at Stono Ferry which has over 20 acres of riding rings, fields and racetracks. Consistently ranked as a five-star equestrian center, world-class facilities and instruction are here for both the novice and seasoned horse lover.
There are over 89 acres of common areas within the Stono Ferry community – polo fields, horse tracks, tennis, junior Olympic pool and a clubhouse.
Lot sizes here are large – typically over an acre. Prices for them range from $70,000 to nearly $400,000 depending on location.
Each November, Steeplechase of Charleston in conjunction with the Post and Courier holds a horse-racing extravaganza and tradition here that dates back to the late 1700s.
The location
Hollywood, or as many refer to it, rural West Ashley, has seen an uptick in sales lately. According to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors’ (CTAR) latest market report, this area has seen a 48.2 percent increase in the average sales price of homes – from $359,318 to $532,477 (October 2019 vs October 2020). Days on the market (DOM) have also nearly been cut in half – from 93 in 2019 to only 54 this year.
From downtown Charleston, take Highway 17 from Broad and Lockwood and follow the signs to Ravenel. Head west on SC 162 and Stono Ferry is about three miles. Only 17 miles from downtown, this area, at once thought to be “far out,” doesn’t feel so any longer.
“We have seen an increase in activity since the pandemic and Charleston maintains a robust market heading into 2021,” Meredith said. “People know that Charleston is such a beautiful place to live with historic charm and economic stability – that’s always attractive to buyers.”
Meredith said that prices in the Stono Ferry neighborhood fluctuate. “Due to size of the home and its location, some are on the water with docks, and some on the golf course and race track which are very desirable lot amenities. They demand higher prices than interior lots,” she explained.
In the past, mainly empty nesters and golfers wanted to make The Reserve at Stono Ferry home. Now, that demographic is decidedly diverse as more and more buyers seek those wide-open spaces that this rural jewel offers.
The homes in Stono Ferry are set back off tree-lined roads. Tranquility is an understatement here, plus the ability to get close to nature by walking out your front door is a big plus for most.
“This home would appeal to most any buyer because it’s on a double lot with 1.76 acres on a cul-de-sac,” Meredith said. “It has privacy but it’s convenient to the amenities of Stono Ferry.”
Some of those other amenities include an outdoor pavilion, walking and jogging trails and plenty of woodlands to explore. Grocery shopping is about 10 minutes away,
The home
“The style of the home is traditional and the supreme feature is the kitchen,” Meredith said. “It is the focal point. Although the home was renovated in 2012, it maintains its original charm with floor to ceiling windows and top of the line appliances. It is perfect for entertaining on race days with flow to the outdoor porches.”
The home’s façade is picturesque perfect, with its copper roof and double wood front doors, surrounded by windows. Manicured shrubbery line the front – like an invitation to walk up to it and stay awhile. White with black shutters and five gabled window line up across the roof. Think upscale, modern farmhouse cottage.
The back of the home mimics the front with its gabled windows atop the roof and a large screened porch. From the porch, a sizeable deck/porch overlooks the grounds. Walk downstairs and there’s a bricked area with Adirondack chairs and firepit. It’s ideal for Lowcountry “country living.”
Inside
The home’s “heart” is indeed the chef’s kitchen. Tiled flooring that looks like herringbone brick runs underfoot to a dining area. Two Subzero refrigerators, Thermador range, ice maker, two dishwashers and two walk-in pantries give the home chef plenty of inspiration. All white cabinets and counters, open shelving and tons of storage within custom cabinetry, along with a farmhouse sink completes what many buyers would consider a dream kitchen.
The kitchen flows into a dining area with an expansive bank of windows. The rest of the home has heart pine flooring and the living space has a fireplace and built-in bookcases.
“With the master bedroom on the main level, one could just live on this level,” said Meredith. “Or, a larger family could enjoy the entire home with a second living space upstairs with bedrooms.”
The master bedroom’s ensuite bath is gorgeous, with separate vintage-like soaking tub and large separate shower. Natural light pours in through a window.
One of the upstairs bedrooms has charming twin “swing beds” and vintage chandelier. One of the baths has a beautifully crafted bowl sink with a blue willow pattern. Special finishes and features such as these appear throughout the home – mixing traditional with transitional design, and the result is stunning.
“The attention to detail and quality of this home is amazing, “Meredith said. “You won’t find a home of this quality and size with a price this low.”
The six-bedroom, seven bath home has 5,108 square feet. As of December 16, the home at 4808 Highlander Lane was listed for $845,000.
