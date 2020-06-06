409 Church Street: An antebellum quintessential Old Village home

The Old Village in Mount Pleasant remains one of the Lowcountry’s most idyllic places to live. The average sales price to live in this elegant enclave is over $1 million, creeping closer to $2 million.
It is luxury living at its Charleston-style finest.
A premier location – one within the true historic district – makes a property even more desirable. One such home, 409 Church Street, embodies the spirit of the Old Village – wide welcoming porches, gracious gardens and within walking distance to Pitt Street and Shem Creek.
Antebellum architecture
Built in 1847, the home at 409 Church Street sat on the lot during the Civil War. The four-bedroom, four bath home has over 4,200 square feet. The antebellum home is clad in classic grey wood siding and has a copper roof.
Antebellum, a Latin work meaning, “before the war,” typically has architectural details such as broad porches and grand staircases and columns.
The home at 409 Church Street has five columns and a large porch that spans its width. The porch ceiling is painted blue in authentic Southern style. Think morning tea or coffee to greet the day or mint juleps in the evening – with sea breezes and grand garden views surrounding you.
Church street is picturesque, lined with grand oaks. Homes with white picket fences are prevalent here and sidewalks flank each side of the street. It is reminiscent of a bygone era, village life – easygoing, quiet, laid back and plenty of water views within a short walk.
“I have had the pleasure of knowing two prior owners and now the current owners of this home over a period of 30 years,” said Nancy Hoy of Carolina One Real Estate. “It’s one of my all-time favorite homes in the Old Village and it’s historically beautiful but lives modern.”
Hoy said that this special home helped her decide, in a roundabout way, to make the Old Village her home long ago.
“I attended a beautiful luncheon for the Women’s Auxiliary of the Charleston County Medical Society here 30 years ago,” she explained. “My husband and I spent seven years looking for a home in the Old Village.”
The home sits on high ground and requires no flood insurance, Hoy revealed. “There has never been any flooding at this home or drainage issues associated with this property,” she said. “The .33 acre lot is mature and amazingly beautiful."
Inside
The owners enlisted the help of environmental engineers to ensure energy efficiency. The kitchen, master bath and four fireplaces have been completely renovated.
“The owners wanted the home to be at its peak performance,” Hoy said. “It’s move-in ready and in impeccable condition – it’s all about quality construction, materials and floorplan.”
The home is divided into three different levels. The ground level houses a two-car garage, a sizeable bonus room, a bedroom, kitchenette and roomy storage space.
“There is an exterior entrance to this level,” Hoy said. “It is absolutely perfect for a guest suite or mother-in-law suite.”
The space has wood beams on the ceilings throughout. There is an elegant, ‘vintage yet modern’ feel to it. The bedroom has an extra-charming ambiance with a bricked fireplace and the bath is beautifully done, with a large pedestal sink and all white, pristine backdrop for lending itself to individual style and design options.
Entering the second level or main floor of the home off the front porch is a large sunny foyer. Prevalent in antebellum homes, one can pause – to take in the home’s grandeur.
A study is to the left and a living room is to the right. There is a nicely appointed powder room on this level with a marble pedestal sink, trimmed in brass finishes. Toward the back of the home a large family room with built-in bookcases is to the left and a spacious dining room to the right. Each is off the wide galley style chef’s kitchen.
“The kitchen runs the length of the family room and dining room,” Hoy said. “There is a laundry room on one end and a breakfast area on the other. The kitchen is separated from the family room with a service area,” Hoy said. “It entertains like a dream.”
Hoy refers to the home’s floorplan as “architecturally significant” in terms of its room proportions. Add flawless details to that such as ten-foot ceilings, original heart pine hardwoods, multiple sets of French doors, large windows throughout and beautiful moldings and trim work.
The home’s palette is creamy white walls that complement the warm wood flooring. The result is a style that can house both traditional and contemporary design choices.
Go up to the second level and find the large master bedroom suite with two closets and an ensuite bath with marble dual vanities and a huge shower. Two windows let in tons of natural light.
A loft space and full bath are shared by two other bedrooms.
The yard
“The home is surrounded by its gardens,” Hoy said. “The lot is exceedingly special and can easily accommodate a pool or separate garage based on pervious/impervious ratio of the lot.”
In the heart of the Old Village, with Pitt Street a block away, it’s one of the Village’s most perfect spots to call home.
The Mount Pleasant market
“Showings have increased dramatically with COVID restrictions easing coupled with the general public (buyers and sellers) finding ways to maneuver through public places in ways that make them feel safe,” Hoy confirmed.
As of May 31, Hoy said that the number of active listings of luxury homes (list price over $2 million) are 23 in South Mount Pleasant and 5 in North Mount Pleasant.
As many agents are reporting, Hoy said that out-of-state buyers are inquiring about Charleston. “I have seen a huge uptick of out-of-state-buyers – they are coming mainly from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and California."
As of June 11, the list price for 409 Church Street was $2.39 million.
