4 new restaurants coming to Charleston area; Mount Pleasant liquor store adds wine bar

Four new restaurants are adding locations throughout the Charleston area while a Mount Pleasant alcoholic beverage shop now offers a wine bar and charcuterie.

In North Charleston, James Island-based Paddock & Whisky recently leased 2,500 square feet at 1074 E. Montague Ave. near Park Circle for a second location in the region, according to real estate firm Oswald Cooke & Associates.

Renovation of the space on the corner of Chateau Street is expected to begin soon, with a projected opening date of June 1.

The other location is at 1962 Maybank Highway near the Terrace Theater. Chris Van Liew is the owner.

In West Ashley, Chipotle Mexican Grill is upfitting a 2,105-square-foot outparcel building at the Harris Teeter-anchored St. Andrews Center at 975 Savannah Highway for a new restaurant. It was formerly the site of Hubee D's restaurant.

Construction is expected to be completed on Chipotle by mid-February with an opening to follow soon thereafter, according to the contractor on site. It will be the Newport Beach, Calif.-based company's sixth location in the Charleston area and the first in West Ashley.

In Mount Pleasant, a recently opened alcoholic beverage shop now offers a new feature.

Alchemist Beverage Co. at 665 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. includes a liquor store on one side and now beer on the other along with a wine bar, charcuterie, and raw bar for items such as oysters.

The tenant, Garrett Taylor, co-owns Six Mile Wine & Spirits at Six Mile Marketplace in Mount Pleasant and at Ashley Crossing Shopping Center in West Ashley with partner Morgan Drake.

The new site is on the ground floor of the two-story building owned by Patrick Bryant, who is CEO of software firm Code+Trust, which occupies the second floor of the site between Sesame Burgers and Beer and Doctors Care Urgent Care.

Also in Mount Pleasant, a name that might be familiar to East Cooper diners is returning.

Bull & Finch plans to open a 1,688-square-foot restaurant and bar in the spring at 1710 Shoremeade Road in Indigo Square Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 17.

The establishment applied for its license in February to sell beer, wine and liquor. The space has been undergoing renovation since then.

A restaurant and bar by that same name once occupied the site in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre where Italian diner Savi Cucina + Wine Bar opened in November 2019 across from Regal Palmetto Grande theater.

In West Ashley, a 16th Jersey Mike's Subs sandwich restaurant is on the way to the Charleston region.

The restaurant chain recently leased 1,138 square feet of retail space at 3875 West Ashley Circle.

In Goose Creek, Goose Creek Nutrition recently leased 1,400 square feet at 514 St. James Ave.

The leases for Jersey Mike's and the nutrition shop were handled by the commercial real estate firms Avison Young, Lee & Associates and Belk|Lucy.