4 new food ventures line up for Charleston area; supermarket seeks expansion OK

Dining spots around Charleston continue to come and go, but four new ventures are in the works or recently opened throughout the region.

In the downtown area, a dining firm that first applied for an alcohol license in June 2020 at the site of a former restaurant is once again asking the state to grant a spirits permit.

An entity called Pasta Beach Charleston LLC wants to offer the on-premise consumption of beer, wine and liquor at 492 King St. That's the former location of a restaurant called 492 that closed in 2018, four years after it opened.

The property is owned by an affiliate of The InterTech Group Inc. of North Charleston.

Pasta Beach Charleston is registered to Donald Migliori, an attorney at Motley Rice in Mount Pleasant, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An InterTech official declined to discuss the project, saying the company is operating under a nondisclosure agreement.

Across the street at 509 King, in the former site of ice cream shop Peace Pie, workers are upfitting a space for a new food venture called Insomnia Cookies.

A construction crew member said work should be wrapped up in about three weeks, so look for an opening by early spring.

In Summerville, one new restaurant recently opened and another is on the way, but both are waiting on their alcohol permits.

Carolina Crab House opened in January, but it recently applied for a permit from the state for the on-premise consumption of beer, wine and liquor at its second Lowcountry location at 115 E. 5th North St.

The site, formerly where Graze restaurant was located, is next to Checkers diner, which sits beside an old car dealership building at 605 N. Main St. where North Charleston-based outdoors gear and apparel retailer Half-Moon Outfitters plans to put a new store.

Carolina Crab House has another Charleston-area restaurant in Centre Pointe near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston as well as locations in Sumter and Wilmington, N.C.

Also in the Summerville area, David Gardner, who owns Comfortably Southern Catering of North Charleston, plans to open a new restaurant and bar called HD Bar & Grill at 1115 Miles Jamison Road.

HD stands for "House Divided" and represents competing sports enthusiasts such as fans of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers, Gardner said.

It's the location of the former Side Pocket Sports Bar & Grill that closed in late 2020.

Gardner hopes to open sometime in March. He is in the process of applying for his alcohol license.

Food line

A long-sought plan to expand the lone supermarket on Daniel Island is coming back up for review.

Charleston's Design Review Board will consider preliminary approval for an addition and renovation to Publix at 162 Seven Farms Drive on March 1.

Plans call for the 29,030-square-foot store to expand to 50,398 square feet by developing into an adjacent grassy area. The project would add a pharmacy, new entry and exit doors on the front, and access to the side of the building that will lead to an outdoor-seating pavilion.

The Florida-based chain sought to nearly double the size of the 17-year-old store in 2017, but those plans never materialized after the city’s Design Review Board asked that Publix change the design.

Under review

A dental office and retail building are being proposed for a vacant lot on James Island.

The nearly two-acre site, between Pittsford Circle and Shandon Street, is at 1165 Folly Road next to a strip retail center called Queensborough Plaza.

The city's Technical Review Committee is expected to take up the proposal Feb. 25.

Getting fit

A new high-end workout site for women will open soon in Mount Pleasant.

RISE: CrossFit and Total Body Wellness launches its grand opening March 6-7 in Belle Hall Shopping Center on Long Point Road.

The facility will offer Montessori-style childcare and amenities specifically for women.

The grand opening, with tours, sample products, giveaways, a DJ, refreshments and a glass of champagne, will follow a week of free classes.

In addition to classes, personal training and nutrition coaching, the facility will offer boutique amenities such as an infrared sauna, a monthly women's empowerment speaker series, beauty services such as Botox and waxing, and a coffee and wine bar.

The concept is the creation of co-owners Erin DiNicola and Sondra Skipper Kilian.

Kilian is described as a serial entrepreneur while DiNicola is a fitness professional who also owns FIT4MOM Charleston.

Special events will be offered at different times as well. The grand opening is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 6 and 1-4 p.m. March 7.

Free preview week classes will be offered 6 a.m., 9:30 a.m. (with childcare) and 5:30 p.m. March 1-5. To register or for more information, go to risecrossfitmtp.com.

A full schedule from 5 a.m.-7:30 p.m. will be offered six days a week starting March 8.

Beauty spot

A new women's styling salon is coming to downtown Charleston.

Madison LeCroy and Meg Workman recently leased a recently renovated, first-floor suite of 762 square feet at 48 Society St. for their boutique salon called Maven, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston.

"We’ve been searching for this space for what seems like forever," said LeCroy, a cast member on the Bravo television show Southern Charm that's based in Charleston.

Workman called the location "the perfect spot in historic downtown Charleston" and said design preparations have begun.