3905 Ashton Shore Lane: An opulent home with views of the Wando River

Deep water living is priceless in the Lowcountry.
Park Island, a private gated island in the heart of Park West in north Mount Pleasant, feels miles away from it all. As if one is on her or his own private island – a long bridge separates it from other neighborhoods within the enormous master planned community. The Wando River surrounds 31 homesites within the tony enclave, each one designed to highlight some of the most scenic views in the Lowcountry.
Tucked far back from the busyness of Highway 17, it’s only five miles to Mount Pleasant’s Towne Centre and the Isle of Palms Connector. Homesites start in the high $300,000s.
The ambiance is pure Lowcountry – with an abundance of water views, wildlife and marshes that are daily reminders of how special it is to live here.
The home
“This home is truly spectacular,” said Danielle Traverse of Carolina One Real Estate, referring to her listing at 3905 Ashton Shore Lane. “From the moment you enter, you notice all the special touches, its thoughtful design – with entertaining or just relaxing with family in mind.”
Traverse, a top producer in the industry, knows the ins and outs of buying and selling on a personal level. She and her husband, a retired hockey player, had to make frequent moves over the last two decades. The couple, with their two sons, decided on Mount Pleasant as their “forever home.”
Traverse said this extra-special estate-like home has breathtaking views of the water.
That, and much more makes this one-of-kind, three-level home stand out. It sits on an acre lot, has five bedrooms, six baths, 5,911 square feet and was built in 2018. Designed by Camens Architectural Group, it’s on one of the intimate community’s true deep water lots.
Lighted stairs lead to a generous front porch with six columns. Double-wood doors with Charleston-style iron scroll work open to a large foyer inside.
“The foyer is grand,” said Traverse. "It spans all three levels, but it’s inviting at the same time through warm wood colors and beautiful detailing on the staircase. The family room is a gathering space with a fireplace as its focal point and sliding door lead out to a stunning screened porch.”
Grand is an apt description. With a white, beamed ceiling and seven-inch, European plank hardwoods, the bricked wood-burning fireplace commands center stage – with custom built-ins flanking either side of it. From here, sliding doors lead to a stunning screen porch with wood ceiling and floors and an outdoor kitchen.
“This area is a great extension of the home,” Traverse said. “There’s plenty of space to gather and create memories.”
There is access from the porch to the chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances, a 13-foot Cambria Quartz island, hidden wine fridge and a barreled wood-stained ceiling. Bright white cabinets and cool blue greys – the island, tiles and adjacent dining space -- make the space feel clean, classic and modern. Banquet seating surrounded by windows make a beautiful breakfast spot. A butler’s pantry with storage and an additional dishwasher is off the kitchen.
An elevator can take one up and down to all levels. The upper level comprises the primary bedroom and ensuite bath. There are three other bedrooms with baths – one with its own private porch.
“The upper level was designed with the master bedroom on the back of the home to take in those views,” she said. “Think about waking up and having your coffee or ending the day with a glass of wine on the private deck before retreating.”
Outdoors
This home was designed to take full advantage of the outdoors, and its lower level has everything one could want for entertaining.
A large room with tile flooring and wood-paneled ceiling is a great area for watching television while letting the breezes in. From here, a seating area with large pergola and access to the pool is steps away.
“There is also a temperature-controlled wine cellar that holds up to 800 bottles of wine, a game room with bar and a fully outfitted gym with access to the patio,” Traverse said. “Beyond the patio is the outdoor oasis with a pool.”
Oasis may be an understatement. The large, heated pool has multiple waterfalls that can be remote-controlled.
“There is also a grand waterfall that falls from the trellis,” she explained. “There is a beautifully manicured green space surrounding the outdoor area and amazing views of the Wando River.”
If you prefer a day on the river or boating, walk down to your dock.
“This is a true deep-water dock – eight feet at lowest tide – hop in your boat and enjoy a day on the water,” Traverse said.
There’s also a deeded 13,000-pound boat lift and dual jet-ski dock. After a day of boating, come back to your private, spa-like sanctuary and use the outdoor shower with hot and cold water, near the pool area.
“Park Island is a private island in the heart of Park West and it’s minutes from the community’s amenities – two pools, play area, tennis courts and walking trails that wind throughout the community, should you choose to use them,” Traverse added.
As of July 1, 2020, the list price for 3905 Ashton Shore Lane was $2.275 million.
