3905 Ashton Shore Lane: An opulent home with views of the Wando River

The home at 3905 Ashton Shore Lane has three levels and a magnificent outdoor entertaining venue. Views of the Wando River and a deep-water dock make this property a private, outdoor oasis. Photo/Carolina One.

Deep water living is priceless in the Lowcountry.

Park Island, a private gated island in the heart of Park West in north Mount Pleasant, feels miles away from it all. As if one is on her or his own private island – a long bridge separates it from other neighborhoods within the enormous master planned community. The Wando River surrounds 31 homesites within the tony enclave, each one designed to highlight some of the most scenic views in the Lowcountry.

Tucked far back from the busyness of Highway 17, it’s only five miles to Mount Pleasant’s Towne Centre and the Isle of Palms Connector. Homesites start in the high $300,000s.

The ambiance is pure Lowcountry – with an abundance of water views, wildlife and marshes that are daily reminders of how special it is to live here.

The home

Danielle Traverse

“This home is truly spectacular,” said Danielle Traverse of Carolina One Real Estate, referring to her listing at 3905 Ashton Shore Lane. “From the moment you enter, you notice all the special touches, its thoughtful design – with entertaining or just relaxing with family in mind.”

Traverse, a top producer in the industry, knows the ins and outs of buying and selling on a personal level. She and her husband, a retired hockey player, had to make frequent moves over the last two decades. The couple, with their two sons, decided on Mount Pleasant as their “forever home.”

Traverse said this extra-special estate-like home has breathtaking views of the water.

That, and much more makes this one-of-kind, three-level home stand out. It sits on an acre lot, has five bedrooms, six baths, 5,911 square feet and was built in 2018. Designed by Camens Architectural Group, it’s on one of the intimate community’s true deep water lots.

3905 Ashton Shore Lane Front

The home as a welcoming, large front porch with both European and Lowcountry architectural elements. Photo/Carolina One.

Lighted stairs lead to a generous front porch with six columns. Double-wood doors with Charleston-style iron scroll work open to a large foyer inside.

“The foyer is grand,” said Traverse. "It spans all three levels, but it’s inviting at the same time through warm wood colors and beautiful detailing on the staircase. The family room is a gathering space with a fireplace as its focal point and sliding door lead out to a stunning screened porch.”

Ashton LR

The massive living space has beamed ceilings and a beautiful fireplace with built-ins as a focal point. Floors are European hardwoods. Photo/Carolina One.

Grand is an apt description. With a white, beamed ceiling and seven-inch, European plank hardwoods, the bricked wood-burning fireplace commands center stage – with custom built-ins flanking either side of it. From here, sliding doors lead to a stunning screen porch with wood ceiling and floors and an outdoor kitchen.

“This area is a great extension of the home,” Traverse said. “There’s plenty of space to gather and create memories.”

Screened Porch Ashton

A large screened porch has an outdoor kitchen and overlooks the pool area. Photo/Carolina One.
Ashton Kitchen

The chef's kitchen has Thermador appliances including a 48", 6 burner, dual-fuel range with double ovens and a a hidden wine fridge. A 13-foot Cambria Quartz island is perfect for prep work, setting out Sunday brunch or a gathering place for friends and family. The showstopper is the barreled, wood stained ceiling with rope lighting. Photo/Carolina One.

There is access from the porch to the chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances, a 13-foot Cambria Quartz island, hidden wine fridge and a barreled wood-stained ceiling. Bright white cabinets and cool blue greys – the island, tiles and adjacent dining space -- make the space feel clean, classic and modern. Banquet seating surrounded by windows make a beautiful breakfast spot. A butler’s pantry with storage and an additional dishwasher is off the kitchen.

An elevator can take one up and down to all levels. The upper level comprises the primary bedroom and ensuite bath. There are three other bedrooms with baths – one with its own private porch.

“The upper level was designed with the master bedroom on the back of the home to take in those views,” she said. “Think about waking up and having your coffee or ending the day with a glass of wine on the private deck before retreating.”

Outdoors

This home was designed to take full advantage of the outdoors, and its lower level has everything one could want for entertaining.

A large room with tile flooring and wood-paneled ceiling is a great area for watching television while letting the breezes in. From here, a seating area with large pergola and access to the pool is steps away.

LL Room near pool Ashton

Imagine sitting in this room watching a movie after a day out by the pool. Photo/Carolina One.

“There is also a temperature-controlled wine cellar that holds up to 800 bottles of wine, a game room with bar and a fully outfitted gym with access to the patio,” Traverse said. “Beyond the patio is the outdoor oasis with a pool.”

Ashton wine

A temperature-controlled wine room holds up to 800 bottles of your favorite wine. Photo/Carolina One. 
Workout Ashton

In case you need to get more workout time in after a day of swimming and boating, there's a fully-equipped gym. Photo/Carolina One. 
Ashton Game Room

The game room is on the lower level, complete with spaces to play, binge watch or have a cocktail. Photo/Carolina One. 

Oasis may be an understatement. The large, heated pool has multiple waterfalls that can be remote-controlled.

Ashton Pool

The heated pool with an Omni Logic remote system operates 3 separate waterfalls. Photo/Carolina One.

“There is also a grand waterfall that falls from the trellis,” she explained. “There is a beautifully manicured green space surrounding the outdoor area and amazing views of the Wando River.”

If you prefer a day on the river or boating, walk down to your dock.

“This is a true deep-water dock – eight feet at lowest tide – hop in your boat and enjoy a day on the water,” Traverse said.

There’s also a deeded 13,000-pound boat lift and dual jet-ski dock. After a day of boating, come back to your private, spa-like sanctuary and use the outdoor shower with hot and cold water, near the pool area.

Deep water dock

Take a walk to a deep-water dock for a boat ride or to soak in the Wando River views. Photo/Carolina One.

“Park Island is a private island in the heart of Park West and it’s minutes from the community’s amenities – two pools, play area, tennis courts and walking trails that wind throughout the community, should you choose to use them,” Traverse added.

As of July 1, 2020, the list price for 3905 Ashton Shore Lane was $2.275 million.

AGENT SPOTLIGHT

Danielle Traverse

Carolina One Real Estate

508.736.9147

