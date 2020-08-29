34 Formosa Drive: Artistic luxury within a tranquil setting in West Ashley

It’s an easy drive from downtown to West Ashley. Residents bike, walk and jog along the Greenway and shop at the Windermere Plaza, where eclectic and upscale shopping are plentiful. There is an easy-going and hip vibe to the area.
Drive along Highway 17 from downtown, veer to the left onto Folly Road, and you’re in the middle of all that vibrant culture. It’s lively and charming. Take a right off of Folly Road onto Formosa Drive and things settle into a cocoon of calm.
The road into Wappoo Heights dead ends into a cul-de-sac. Here, you can see the marshes of Wappoo Cut. Along each side of the road are a beautiful mix of homes – some brick colonial, others cottage like, and then there’s 34 Formosa Drive. It stands out – signaling a bright sunny hello among all that grandness of nature and stunning architecture.
An artist's eye
Homes have personality and this one has a bold, happy one. From its bright yellow exterior and blue doors to its “tower” atop it, you immediately feel its artistic spirit. Set back from the road, it is enveloped in nature. The nearly half-acre lot is vivid green and immaculately landscaped. The backyard has been transformed into a “secret garden” of areas to sit, have morning coffee, listen to the birds or meditate by the rock-laden and plant-filled waterfall feature.
“Lisa has always been an amazing gardener and artist,” said Priscilla Shumway of Dunes Properties. “The lot was just waiting for her to make it into a lush, secluded oasis. She removed an enormous old cement pool that leaked and took up most of the yard and installed the waterfall/stream feature, lawn, secret nooks and gathering spots. As an artist, light and views to the natural world are important to her.”
Lisa Lindahl, an accomplished visual artist, writer and inventor, is the owner of the home. A struggling artist, runner and grad student in the 70s, she invented and patented the first sports bra in 1977. After running the company for 13 years, she sold it to Playtex. It is credited with seeding the athleisure trend in garments, a multi-billion-dollar global industry. Her “Jogbra” is in the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History, and Lindahl was recently inducted into the National Inventor’s Hall of Fame. One of her books, “Unleash the Girls” is about overcoming obstacles and, as she puts it, “real women’s drama...” Her entrepreneurial pursuits, artistic vision and work with healthcare professionals resulted in her patenting a chest compression garment for breast cancer patients. She has 10 U.S. patents and lives in Charleston and Vermont.
Lindahl said she chose the home for that special second story space. “It is the perfect studio for me, though I did consider making it my bedroom suite,” she said. “The light up there is just so wonderful all day, it’s like being in a treehouse. But its use for my studio won out.”
The home
The feel-good ambiance of this home is off-the-charts. Driving into its pea-gravel driveway and noticing special touches – the unique stone elements in the yard, a screened area behind the carport and the “Welcome to my Queendom” stone sign on the home’s side porch that leads to the kitchen – every turn is whimsical, yet elegant. Bohemian meets traditional. The artful juxtaposition of style reads intentional and effortless.
Inside the main living space are wood floors, beamed ceilings, a gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Antique pieces sit among Lindahl’s art and other collected pieces. Bright pops of color and textures in the furnishings play perfectly with its neutral backdrop. Natural light is everywhere from the large windows and glass doors, with nature surrounding the home – a living “masterpiece,” that blends with the ones inside.
“The open, light and airy rooms have a gracious scale,” Shumway said. The home has three bedrooms, three baths and two half baths, comprising over 3,100 square feet.
Off the main living and dining area is the kitchen, a homey space with shuttered windows and a generous breakfast and dining nook. Warm, honey-hued cabinets, tile and wood pine floors and bright white walls lend themselves to housing individual décor choices.
A bay-windowed, round sunroom on the other side of the main living space brings in a softer hue of the exterior’s sunny yellow color. Here, one can watch television and relax before retiring to the primary bedroom directly off it. An oasis of calm with pastel green/blue walls, a sliding door decorated with a large mirror, elaborately framed, closes the space off from the rest of the home. French doors lead out to the backyard gardens.
The second-floor masterpiece
“The ‘turret’ or tower gives the home great curb appeal,” Lindahl said. “I feel like I’m living in a little castle. The studio takes up the entire second floor and is topped with a tower space with windows all around. One might put a small spiral staircase up to them and have a small nook up there.”
Shumway added that the upstairs has bathroom facilities so it could easily be renovated into another bedroom with an ensuite, an office or a workout space.
Whatever the space is used for, the beauty of it shines through. From the wood ceilings that soar to the turret/tower above to the windows that let in light, it is a grand space waiting for whatever the next owner wishes it to be.
One of the best things
“Living here is ideal,” Lindahl commented. “The neighborhood is close, friendly and respectful – I can’t say enough how lovely the neighbors are. It’s close to everything – hospitals, beach, shopping, the greenway and downtown – are moments away. I walk to Wappoo Cut often. I see dolphins swimming and feeding there. It’s really delightful.”
As of August 26, 2020, the home at 34 Formosa Drive was listed for $1.1 million.
