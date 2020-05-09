3010 Emma Lane: Mount Pleasant townhomes with a contemporary design in a premier location

Mount Pleasant is one of the Lowcountry’s most coveted areas to live. Close to the beaches and downtown, it’s central, growing, and so are the home prices.
Real estate sales have taken a hit throughout the nation due to current circumstances. Despite that, the Lowcountry continues to fare better than other areas and though sales have dipped somewhat, home values are steady and consistent.
Finding a home in Mount Pleasant to meet a specific budget isn’t as easy as it was just five years ago, with home values rising exponentially over that period. Still, one can get a contemporary home in the mid-$300,000 range.
Location, location, location
Upper Mount Pleasant or Area 41 has grown tremendously with new neighborhoods – from small communities to master-planned neighborhoods — this area of the Lowcountry retains its value when it comes to homeownership.
A brand-new townhome community, Emma Townhomes, is off of Gregorie Ferry Road in its own enclave and under construction. The community, built by Dan Ryan Builders, has 45 homesites in the works. The luxury homes have attached two-car garages and over 2,000 square feet. The vast Laurel Hill County Park is nearby and the area has surrounding established neighborhoods. It is reminiscent of a time when neighbors said hello to one another while out strolling with their children or pets. Though located off of Highways 17 and 41, the community is tucked away -- quiet and idyllic.
“The location is right where you’d want to live,” said Lindy Sfirlea of Dan Ryan Builders Group. “It’s less than 10 minutes to Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island and the luxury homes start at $339,900.”
Within a few miles north on Highway 17 is the new Roper St. Francis Hospital, Costco and the newly built Mount Pleasant public library in Carolina Park. The Market at Oakland is about a mile away and has a range of shops, including a super Walmart, hair salon and spas, eateries, Starbucks and more.
Currently, there are two home designs within the Emma Townhome community, each with three bedrooms and two-a-half baths. Ten-foot ceilings, fireplaces, loft spaces and mud rooms are some of the features of these contemporary townhomes.
“When considering townhomes, a first-time buyer has so much flexibility,” Sfirlea said. “You can lock and go – if you’re extremely busy or do a lot of traveling or just love to enjoy the weekends like being on the water, you don’t have the upkeep of a single-family home. The HOA dues take care of the exterior maintenance so you have the benefit of a home that lives like a single-family dwelling without all the responsibilities.”
Sfirlea said the HOA monthly dues are $190.
Inside
“Both home designs, the Swann and Collyns have two living areas, with a large family room and second-story lofts,” said Sfirlea. “Depending on what design you choose, you can select three to four bedrooms and/or an owner’s suite sitting room. The flexibility in the structural options makes the livability of these homes work for the multigenerational lifestyle.”
Buyers can choose options such as incorporated drop zones, modern electric fireplaces and screened-in porches. A large kitchen island opens the kitchen up to the family and entertaining spaces. Gas appliances, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are included in the home’s kitchen design. Optional “chef gourmet hoods” are available.
The owner’s suite baths have generous walk-in showers, dual closets and separate vanities with an abundance of cabinet and drawer storage.
“These features aren’t typical in a townhome design,” Sfirlea stated.
The Swann model has a mud room that leads to the kitchen and the loft area upstairs is perfect for a study, media room or an extra bedroom. Two bedrooms are located at the front and rear and there’s a full bathroom. A separate laundry room is located on the second floor as well. If a buyer needs more space, an upgrade to a walk-up attic bonus space with walk-in closet, full bath and storage is available.
The Collyns model has a powder room adjacent to the mudroom, 42” inch Aristocraft cabinets and tile backsplashes in the kitchen, along with an oversized island. The second floor is similar to the Swann model’s features and finishes and has a spacious loft area that can be used as a second family room, playroom or media room.
“Both models offer square footage up to 2,300 square feet,” said Sfirlea. “There’s also an optional screened-in porch which not only gives you the privacy of the outdoors, but helps maximize the spaciousness of the backyards.”
According to their website, there are three townhomes available now.
“If you need something sooner rather than later, you can take advantage of our ‘quick delivery homes’ and pricing and move in within 30-60 days,” she said. “If your timing is a little further out, you can purchase a presale starting at $339,990 where you can take the time to build and personalize your home.”
A solid investment
With interest rates at all-time lows, these townhomes fit the bill for many buyers.
“Your mortgage payment can be less than the current rent you are paying,” Sfirlea said. “With our ‘quick delivery homes,’ we pay up to $11,000 in closing costs with one of our approved lenders. These are unprecedented times we’re living in, and savvy buyers are realizing the financial benefit and the money that can be saved. If anyone is in a position to purchase a home, now is the time to do it. Emma Lane Townhomes is a fantastic first investment and one that you can hold on to – who wouldn’t want to live in a brand-new townhome less than 10 minutes from the beach?”
There are scheduled tours available for a “sneak peek” of the Swann Model. Sfirlea said they are open daily by appointment only or one can schedule a virtual tour with a sales consultant.
“During your visit, we may not shake your hands, but we promise to be friendly practicing social distancing to help prospective buyers with their home choice,” said Sfirlea.
***
DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING:
Lindy Sfirlea
DRB Group
843-820-2505, ext. 4519
Appointments: 843-800-0112