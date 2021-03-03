3 new vintage shops open in Charleston; new Park Circle restaurant/bar sets summer opening

A trio of vintage-related shops have sprouted in the new new year.

In Mount Pleasant, Bibelot, billing itself as a cabinet of curiosities with antiques, housewares and garden accessories, opened March 3 at 1147 Bowman Road.

Shopkeeper Helen Rutledge promises a trove of offerings from around the globe in the 2,000-square-foot business, named for a small, decorative ornament or trinket.

"We’ve spent the last year focusing on our online shop and searching for wonderful new pieces and can’t wait to show them off," Rutledge said.

The enterprise has partnered with Charleston makers and artists and will unveil a bohemian outdoor market on March 10 for plants, pots and garden statuary.

Store hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

In West Ashley, a new retail shop and auction house is now open in the former Hokus Pokus costume shop location at 1015 St. Andrews Blvd. in West Ashley.

The 10,000-square-foot Warehouse 61 also will offer consignments and appraisals, along with retail items and auctions of luxury estates, antiques and fine art. There's no sign on the building, but the costume shop's name is still nearby.

Also in the realm of old stuff, an online-only shop for the past 10 years is changing its name and relaunching with a debut at another shop that recently opened in downtown Charleston.

Rhubarb Vintage is the new name for founder Kelly Rae Smith's former Runaround Sue Vintage business.

The rebranded enterprise will be in vintage and second-hand designer clothing store Portal at 189 St. Philip St. during the month of March. Portal will host a special launch event for the new brand 5-8 p.m. March 17. After that, the shop goes back online.

Second round

Here's a bit more information about the new location of a bar with bites that was first announced in December.

Bourbon bar Paddock & Whisky's second site at 1074 E. Montague Ave. in North Charleston will feature a 48-foot bar, a 1,600-square-foot dining room and a private room for bourbon tastings or private dinners.

Like the original location on James Island near the Terrace Theater, Paddock & Whisky will offer a full bar menu with a large selection of rotating rare bourbons and whiskies.

Since opening the first Paddock & Whisky in 2018, owners Chris Van Liew and Reid Stone said they have curated the largest private barrel collection in the state. Paddock’s private barrels include Eagle Rare, Whistle Pig Rye and Old Forester Barrel Proof.

Partnering with Van Liew and Stone, chef Taylor Garrigan will create an expanded food menu for lunch and dinner that will feature classic Southern American dishes that pair well with bourbon.

It's expected to open in a former bank near Park Circle during the summer.

Beauty spot

One of the Charleston area's three Kohl's stores will be among the first to feature new Sephora cosmetic shops.

The Kohl's in Azalea Square Shopping Center in Summerville will offer 2,500 square feet dedicated to the new shop as one of the first 200 rolling out in the fall.

In 2020, Sephora agreed to a new partnership with Kohl's, ending its agreement with the ailing J.C. Penney chain.

Sephora at Kohl's will expand to 850 stores by 2023. Kohl's has other Charleston-area shops in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley.

New mall ventures

Two new Black women-owned businesses are opening at Citadel Mall.

The Char Dluxe Beauty Bar will offer nail and feet services, full body waxing, skin care and body treatments, eyelash extensions, make-up and other beauty treatments for women and men. The shop is located across from the Cultural Arts Center on the mall's southeast side.

Owner Chardae Smith said she decided to open a shop after finishing esthetician school and working from home for much of the past year.

"The passion I have for the work I do motivates me to want to continue growing and building my skills as a black female entrepreneur," Smith said. " love the independence and creativity I have within my work."

The other shop is The Three S’s, which stands for smoothies, shakes and sweets. Owner Renita Williams plans to open in early March next to Bath & Body Works. Organic fresh-fruit smoothies, natural ice cream shakes, chewie’s, cookies and cupcakes are just a few of the sweets on their menu.

New dollar

A West Ashley discount dollar store will celebrate its grand reopening on March 6 after being renovated.

Family Dollar at 1720 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items. It's open seven days a week.