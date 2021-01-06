3 new supermarkets coming to Charleston area in new year; new downtown restaurant to open

Three relatively new players on the Charleston-area supermarket scene are expected to expand or open their first venues in the new year.

Low-cost competitors Aldi and Lidl and new player Opie plan to open new grocery stores over the coming months.

Drive-thru concept Opie is the farthest along and is under construction on U.S. Highway 17 across from Olive Branch AME Church in Mount Pleasant.

The store could open by the spring, according to an email from a company representative. Hiring is expected to begin soon.

In North Charleston, low-cost grocer Lidl plans to add a second Lowcountry store off Dorchester Road.

The nearly 30,000-square-foot supermarket will be built on a 3.3-acre wooded parcel on the edge of Cedar Grove Apartments, directly across from Trump Street off Dorchester Road.

On either side of the proposed Lidl site, new commercial development is planned on an undeveloped, nearly mile-long parcel abutting Dorchester Road between Riverbluff Parkway and extending west of Cannondale Drive.

The city approved a plan in December 2019 to rezone the 65-acre tract as a planned development that would include retail, restaurants and a grocery store. The Lidl site is within that parcel.

The new store will be slightly smaller than the 36,170-square-foot supermarket Lidl opened in Goose Creek in 2017.

An opening date has not been announced and construction has not begun.

Also in the works is the recently announced addition of a fifth Aldi supermarket in the Charleston area.

The no-frills store, a direct competitor of Lidl, has leased space in a retail strip center at 205 St. James Ave. in Goose Creek currently occupied by a couple of other tenants.

A hair supply store and a flooring shop currently occupy space in the retail center. It's unclear where they will move to once Aldi begins renovating the building.

An Aldi representative said the store should open in early 2022 about a mile or so east of the rival Lidl store.

Aldi's four other stores in the area include two in Summerville and one each in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.

What's cooking?

A new restaurant is opening soon on the Charleston peninsula.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Joe Thomas, co-owner of Topsail Restaurant & Bar on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, plans to launch a new dining venue called Laurel at 161 Rutledge Ave. by late January.

The menu will include Spanish and Portuguese dishes, including pintxos (bite-size snacks to share), tapas and entrees.

Hours of operation will at first be for dinner from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with a lunch menu phased in over time, according to Thomas.

Bed time

Bedding retailer Tempur-Pedic will soon welcome customers at a flagship shop in East Cooper.

The Lexington, Ky.-based company will open a 2,261-square-foot store Friday at 1730 Towne Centre Way in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. The new shop, to be located between Lululemon and White House Black Market, will offer a full selection of signature mattresses, pillows, adjustable bases and accessories.

Relocating

Delta Pharmacy is changing locations on Daniel Island.

The Moncks Corner-based business, with seven locations across the Lowcountry, plans to move from 162 Seven Farms Drive in the Publix-anchored shopping center to a new building next to Italian food venue Ristorante LIDI on Island Park Drive.

Owner Willis High said he is moving because he wanted a long-term lease that the current landlord was unwilling to provide and he needs a larger space for the growing Daniel Island community. The new location should be open by mid-summer.

The pharmacy also is relocating in downtown Charleston. Construction should begin next week on a three-story structure on a vacant lot at Calhoun and East Bay streets, where the drug store will occupy 4,000 square feet, High said.

The pharmacy currently operates just to the south at 320 East Bay, but High said that site will eventually be redeveloped by property owner Jupiter Holdings.

Night moves

Vendor applications are now being accepted through Feb. 5 for the Charleston City Market Night Market.

Billed as the largest art market in the Southeast, the event features more than 200 various artists.

The three-block-long venue, between Church and East Bay streets, operates 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday from March until December. It also opens sometimes on Thursday and Sunday evenings. Organizers caution dates could change because of the coronavirus.

Last year, the market closed one week after opening because of COVID-19.

Applicants will need a google account to access the form. No walk-in applications or Day Market applications will be accepted.

To apply, go to TheCharlestonCityMarket.com.