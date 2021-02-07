252-room hotel OK'd for former Charleston law school site up for 1st design review

Designs for a 252-room hotel, one of the largest lodgings on the drawing board for Charleston, are up for review next week.

Plans submitted to the city refer to the development, which would be at the corner of Woolfe and Meeting streets downtown, as The Woolfe Hotel.

The property initially was intended to be a permanent home for the Charleston School of Law, which later determined the land didn’t meet its needs.

Charleston County land records show the law school still owns the lot, but the future owner of the hotel is listed as OmShera Hotel Group, a Charlotte-based hospitality company with a portfolio that's concentrated mainly in North Carolina.

Sale of the land should net the law school millions since it originally bought the property at a discount from the city for $875,000. It was eventually listed with a sale price of $12.5 million.

In what turned out to be milestone event, the Board of Zoning Appeals approved a request to build a hotel on the site two years ago. That vote set off a chain of events that prompted the city to adopt more stringent rules for approving lodging projects on the peninsula.

That approval drew attention for several reasons. Local preservation groups were already raising alarms that parts of the peninsula were becoming too highly concentrated with hotel rooms, in their view, and the Preservation Society and the Historic Charleston Foundation came to that board meeting to argue the hotel request should be denied.

But members of the board said they felt there was no way to turn it down, based on the existing city guidelines.

With 252 rooms, the proposed hotel would also be among the largest on the peninsula, and it would be in an area of the city that already has a large supply of visitor accommodations.

Historic Charleston went on to appeal the hotel's approval, but the board upheld its decision. The preservation group then took the issue to state court and reached a settlement in late 2019 that included terms that would bring the project more in line with the hotel rules Charleston City Council passed that fall.

That included an agreement that the developer, OMS Charleston, would pay an affordable housing fee that the preservation group's president, Winslow Hastie, said should add up to at least $1 million.

Developers also agreed to make the project “consistent with the standards expected for a four-star or better hotel.”

Designs for the Woolfe Hotel are up for the first of three rounds of votes from the Board of Architectural Review Feb. 10, and a request is being made to add an additional story to the building "based on architectural merit." Plans for the hotel show staggered heights, with the tallest section of the hotel going up to nine floors.

The top story would have a restaurant and bar, a pool and four suites, according to floor plans.

Other amenities shown include a ballroom on the second floor and retail space and a cafe with sidewalk dining on the ground floor.

The hotel will mainly be surrounded by high-end apartments and other lodgings. A Holiday Inn is across the street and the dual-flagged Hyatt House and Hyatt Place hotels back up to one end. Elan Midtown Apartments and SkyGarden Student Apartments are the new site's immediate neighbors.