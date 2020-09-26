238 Cooper River Drive: Sophisticated condo living with spectacular Lowcountry views

If you live in or have visited Mount Pleasant, you recognize iconic landmarks, such as Shem Creek and the Memorial Waterfront Park. If you live near both of them and are minutes away from downtown Charleston, you’re at the center of the Lowcountry.
Brand new condos are scarce in Mount Pleasant. If the goal is multifamily luxury living that ticks every box imaginable, then The Tides is it. One bedrooms are priced in the $500,000 range and a three-bedroom penthouse home can fetch over $2 million. These homes are in demand and when they come on the market, they don’t last long.
“The market has changed and with inventory low, people are knocking on doors and agents are reaching out to off market properties,” said Raina Rubin of Carolina One Real Estate. “Living at The Tides isn’t only convenient, the views are amazing, the residents are friendly and they love pets.”
The Tides’ buildings, 1, 2 and 3 were constructed in the mid-2000s, but they present as newly constructed. Constant maintenance and improvement such as lush landscaping and beautifully designed lobbies and common spaces are fresh and fabulous. There are a total of 120 units in the property’s three buildings, each with six floors
Rubin’s listing at 238 Cooper River Drive is located within Building 2 on the third floor and is, in a word, a showstopper.
The condo
An elevator takes you up to the third floor and it opens right into the foyer of the home. Immediately, one feels a sense of “good energy.” Though the two-bedroom units have a similar floorplan, this one is a stunning juxtaposition of daring design, flawless flow and serene sophistication. The owner, an artist who dabbles in her own medium and has collected pieces from her travels – Israel, Guatemala, Santa Fe, Savannah and Charleston, completely renovated the home over the past eight years she has lived there.
Off the foyer is a hallway that leads into the home. The nine-foot walls on either side are perfect for displaying art, museum-like and dramatic. A guest bedroom with its own outdoor patio and bath is to the left. Walk a bit further and enter the living, dining and kitchen spaces. You pause – to take it all in -- the expansive area with floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views outside blend seamlessly with its interior. A kind of feast for the senses.
“I’m all about light,” the owner, Barbara said. “My favorite floors are the third and fourth – they give one more of an ‘eye’ view.”
Rubin agreed saying, “Some of the other buildings have lovely marsh views, but you look out at the marsh and you don’t need to look back again. It’s the same thing, but this view, you’re always looking, it’s dynamic – you see the city, the bridge – you see everything and you never tire of it.”
The home’s palette is neutral – bright white walls, wood floors painted a custom cool blue/grey color and touches of light blues, greys throughout. Vibrant colors from art, textiles, sculptures and magnificent lighting and finishes provide a cohesive canvas of sleek and unique living.
The chef’s kitchen was recently renovated. White cabinets, quartz countertops, Wolf and Viking appliances and silver-toned lighting over the bar, complete with three chairs. There’s plenty of space to sit while the family chef is cooking, and enjoy the views while doing so. Beyond the dining space is an outdoor space with a dark granite stone floor.
Built-in cabinets decorate the living space to house artwork, books or collectibles. Double doors off the living space lead to the master bedroom suite. Here the floor-to-ceiling windows carry through, as do the views. The roomy bathroom was renovated to include grey-toned marble countertops. Opposite the dual vanity is a white-tiled wall, enormous shower and soaking tub. Walls are dusty grey, custom painted by the owner. The water closet is large enough to house a chest and extra space for towels.
“The interior is a neutral place, but the art and the views bring it alive,” Rubin commented.
Outside
Aside from the thoughtfully designed home itself, the views truly complete this masterpiece. One of the best ways to describe it is a “kinetic energy” that is rejuvenating, inspiring and relaxing – all at the same time.
“My four-year-old granddaughter was spending the night with me,” Barbara said, “It was one of those foggy nights when you couldn’t see the bridge, but we could see the car lights. She turned to me and said, ‘I didn’t know cars could fly.’”
Barbara said her reason for selling is to be closer to family in North Carolina. “If I could pick up this home and move it with me, I would,” she said. “There is so much walking around here. There’s the beautiful park, Patriots Point, and there’s so much to do.”
There is that – walk to the Harbor House, the Tides clubhouse which has a large space for gathering, a full-size gym on the bottom and a rooftop deck for sitting or sunbathing. And, yes, the views here are awe-inspiring as well. Walk a few steps and you’re at the large pool and entertaining area.
“It is mesmerizing to experience the beauty of the river, the city and the vibrancy right outside your windows,” Rubin said. “It is an ideal place to call home.”
As of September 23, 2020, the 2,087 square foot home was listed for $1.195 million.
***
AGENT SPOTLIGHT:
Raina Rubin
Carolina One Real Estate
843-991-1311
***
ONLINE: To view more photos, visit www.postandcourier.com/real_estate and click on “Feature Home.”