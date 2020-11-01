2020 was the year SC planned to deal with Santee Cooper. It didn't happen. So now what?

In early January, state lawmakers pledged that 2020 would be the year they would finally decide what to do with Santee Cooper.

State officials had spent months by that point vetting bids and studying whether to sell South Carolina's 86-year-old public utility to an investor-owned company that could take over its lakes, power plants and electric lines.

But that effort fell by the wayside in March for multiple reasons: the advent of coronavirus, an abrupt end to the legislative session and lawmakers' dissatisfaction with parts of the winning bid submitted by NextEra Energy, the country's largest publicly traded power provider.

Several business groups and conservative organizations in South Carolina continue to agitate for Santee Cooper to be sold because of the utility's role as the minority partner in the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project, where $9 billion was spent before construction was halted in 2017.

NextEra, which is based in Florida and is valued at more than $145 billion, hasn't gone away. It continues to wait in the wings to see if it can claim ownership of Santee Cooper.

But several lawmakers told The Post and Courier they question whether it will be possible to rally enough political support to pull off a sale in 2021, even if they make time for the issue again.

When the Legislature left Columbia in the spring, the leadership in the House chose to pursue a two-pronged approach. They wanted to explore plans to reform Santee Cooper, but they also left open the possibility of renegotiating aspects of NextEra's bid in order to salvage a potential deal.

The Senate signaled different intentions. Its leadership left the Statehouse with a primary focus on studying how to reorganize Santee Cooper to make it more accountable to its customers while keeping the utility under state control.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, a Republican from Edgefield who has helped lead the legislative response to the failed nuclear project, said without the pandemic lawmakers likely would have finished the debate over Santee Cooper.

That was Massey's intention anyway. He wanted the General Assembly to either cut Santee Cooper loose or begin the process of reforming the utility, which is overseen by a 12-member board of political appointees.

Lawmakers voted in April to give themselves until the end of the next Legislative session to issue their final verdict on the state-run utility.

It's possible that lawmakers in the House and Senate will take another hard look at NextEra's offer by then, Massey said. But time is not an ally of NextEra in this situation. The longer the debate drags on, he said, the more likely it is that Santee Cooper remains a state agency.

It's been more than three years since Santee Cooper and its project partner S.C. Electric & Gas scrubbed their plans to build two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County, and Massey's unsure how much of an attention span the legislature has left.

"I think delaying it made a decision," Massey said. "Delaying the decision works in Santee Cooper's favor."

Top of the agenda

The Legislature may have been distracted this year by the coronavirus, state budgetary concerns and voting changes needed to handle a presidential election during the pandemic, but lawmakers in the House say Santee Cooper will be at the top of their agenda next year.

Rep. Murrell Smith, a Sumter Republican who led the committee that reviewed the bids for Santee Cooper, said the House will simultaneously renegotiate NextEra's offer and explore plans for reforming Santee Cooper.

The Senate may not have the same plans, Smith said, but that's not going dissuade the House from trying to reach a deal with NextEra.

"I don't see the Senate changing the landscape of the House's decision," he said.

NextEra's offer from earlier this year did a lot things state lawmakers wanted. But there were several major sticking points in the bid that kept Smith and other House members from advocating for a sale.

One of the main concerns was the amount of financial and legal liability NextEra wanted to leave with the state. The company didn't want to pick up the tab for Santee Cooper's pension plan, health care costs and a number of unresolved lawsuits.

Several consulting firms hired by the Legislature said they were “unable to estimate the magnitude of such liabilities," which could have been passed on to state taxpayers.

NextEra also wanted the Legislature to pre-approve a four-year spending plan for the company, which would have allowed it to build new power projects without going through the normal regulatory process.

Those proposed projects included: 800 megawatts of new solar generation; an expansion of a gas-fired power station in Anderson County; and the construction of a new, gas-fired plant in Fairfield County.

NextEra may need to give on those issues if the Legislature is going to seriously consider the company's offer again.

Debra Larsson, a spokeswoman for NextEra, told The Post and Courier the company is still interested in acquiring Santee Cooper, but she declined to answer how much the company was willing to alter its original offer.

“We remain interested and will work with the legislature when they continue the process next year," she said.

As NextEra waits for its chance, there's also signs the company is on the hunt for other potential acquisitions in the utility industry.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that NextEra approached North Carolina-based Duke Energy — South Carolina's largest investor-owned power provider — with a purchase offer.

Duke reportedly dismissed NextEra's proposal, but South Carolina lawmakers see it as a sign of how hungry NextEra is to take over other electric providers and expand its footprint.

Precious time

Some lawmakers are concerned that they will spend so much time trying to correct NextEra's deal that they won't be able to focus on fixing the perceived problems with Santee Cooper.

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, said he's unsure the Legislature can truly consider reforming Santee Cooper until it votes up or down to sell the utility to NextEra.

"I think reform comes into play after we are able to move past the possibility of a sale," Ott said. "I just think it muddies the water too much. I don't understand how you are able to go down the path of truly reforming the agency if you still have the cloud of a potential sale hanging over those negotiations."

Ott, who has been member of the House since 2013, said he's keeping an open mind when it comes to selling Santee Cooper. But he's unsure how many chances NextEra should get before the Legislature moves on. The uncertainty, Ott said, isn't making it any easier for Santee Cooper to run the utility for its customers.

"I'm just saying that at some point we have to draw a line in the sand," Ott said. "We cannot continue to accept proposal after proposal after proposal. That type of open-ended scenario does not benefit South Carolinians."

Santee Cooper's leaders are currently planning for how to power their South Carolina electric customers over the next 15 years, and they continue to refinance debt to save money over the next four years, which is how long it's required to freeze its electric rates as part of a class-action legal settlement.

CEO Mark Bonsall thanked state lawmakers last week during a board meeting for giving the utility the flexibility to cut its borrowing costs, and director Stephen Mudge said the utility's efforts to improve its financial standing "should send a message in the state that things have turned and that we're on the right path."

Even so, Santee Cooper's leaders say they are prepared to work with the Legislature to study future reforms.

"We anticipate there will be discussions about reforming Santee Cooper’s governance," spokeswoman Mollie Gore said. "We agree that reforms are needed, and we will be engaged to support those discussions in any manner we can."

Smith, who also leads the House's budget-writing committee, expects the debate over those reforms to start as soon as lawmakers are back in Columbia. And there won't be any "nibbling at the edges," he said, if lawmakers choose to keep Santee Cooper under state ownership.

"I still think there is a strong sentiment that we need to deal with this issue and put some finality to it for the sake of Santee Cooper, for the sake of their ratepayers and for the sake of the citizens of the state," Smith said.