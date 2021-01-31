2020 was devastating for SC tourism, but short-term rentals may have softened the blow

Coming into 2020, South Carolina tourism officials were betting that short-term rentals would be important to track.

After watching both supply and demand for vacation listings from sites like Airbnb and Vrbo continue to grow, the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism decided to change its monthly report on accommodations in the state to include short-term rental statistics along with traditional hotel numbers.

No one could have guessed at that time just how important short-term rentals would turn out to be in the months ahead, when the pandemic changed how people traveled — and where they wanted to stay overnight.

Year-end data show South Carolina hotel revenue was down 39 percent in 2020. Revenue for short-term rentals, meanwhile, grew by half a percent.

Combined, those factor out to a 27 percent decline for all accommodations, said state tourism director Duane Parrish, a significant improvement from the hotel-only number.

That goes to show, Parrish said, just how important short-term rentals have become to South Carolina tourism. The pandemic accelerated a pre-existing growth trend for the category.

"We are now where I thought we'd be in five years," Parrish said.

The total visitor spending loss for 2020 is likely higher than the 27 percent figure, largely because the COVID-19 pandemic changed traveler behavior.

Usually, about half of all spending at restaurants in the state is counted as visitor spending because tourists support so much of that industry. But as the popularity of short-term rentals shows, travelers may have been more likely to buy groceries and cook their own meals while on vacation.

Museums and other attractions were also closed for periods of weeks or months, and, even though many of them eventually reopened, a tourist in 2020 might have shied away from those places in favor of low-contact and often free activities, like visiting a beach or hiking.

Taking all of that into account, the drop in visitor spending was probably around 35 percent, Parrish estimated.

That's a devastating drop for the industry — but it's not quite as bad as predicted. Parrish gave a presentation to state officials last spring which included his best estimate at the time for visitor spending losses in 2020: He'd projected revenues would be halved.

That aligned with what national groups, like the U.S. Travel Association, were were saying at the time.

Still, how far the sector ended up from that 50 percent prediction can only be estimated at this point. A more exact figure won't be available until the summer.

South Carolina hotels also fared better than hotels in the U.S. overall. The national figure showed a revenue loss of 49 percent. Parrish said in his decade-long tenure heading PRT, he has never seen the state perform better than the U.S. based on that kind of measure.

Another oddity in 2020 hotel numbers was which places posted the highest occupancy rates in the state. Usually, big tourist draws like downtown Charleston are in the lead. But 2020 put spots less reliant on leisure travel at the front of the pack.

Of all markets in the state, hotels in West Columbia ended the year with the strongest hotel occupancy stats, Parrish said.

Short-term rentals may have factored into that irregularity, too. The supply of rentals varies in different parts of the state, so hotels in locales with less competition from Airbnb listings may have had an edge.

Charleston currently has about 2,000 active short-term rental listings, per the rental tracking site AirDNA. That's compared to about 500 in Columbia and 600 around Greenville.