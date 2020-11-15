2 SC cities among top US destinations projected for Thanksgiving travel demand

South Carolina's two top tourism destinations are projected to be among the fastest-recovering travel spots in the U.S. this Thanksgiving, though demand at both still lags behind last year because of COVID-19.

Myrtle Beach and Charleston were listed eighth and ninth, respectively, on a new list from TripAdvisor of the domestic destinations with the best year-over-year differences in hotel interest. Unlike the first four places on the list which are seeing increases in demand from 2019, interest in the Holy City and the Grand Strand are still comparatively reduced.

Demand for overnight stays is projected to be down 17 percent for the holiday in Charleston and 14 percent in Myrtle Beach, according to the travel website.

All of the top 10 cities are in one of four states — Arizona, Florida, California or South Carolina — and are located near beaches or other outdoor attractions like trail-heavy second-ranked Sedona, Ariz., where demand is up about 50 percent from where it was last year.

By contrast, some of the country's biggest cities that typically draw the highest volume of tourists each year made the site's ranking of the "slowest recovering destinations." New York City, New Orleans and Los Angeles topped that list with year-over-year declines ranging from 62 percent to 80 percent.

The same report looked at other changes in travel habits, too, like a rise in the popularity of day trips and one-night stays. TripAdvisor's surveys also found that a little over a fifth of travelers said they were staying in a hotel or vacation rental to practice social distancing from family and friends over the holiday.

For most of the year, South Carolina, while logging steep losses in the tourism sector — a statewide tally of visitor spending losses hit the $5 billion mark by late October — has outperformed national averages for travel during the health crisis. The Palmetto State's hotel occupancy rates have almost weekly outpaced the nation and the region, though not by much.

For the last week of October, for example, South Carolina's rate exceeded the U.S. figure by 1.2 percent.

Bridge to the future

As Magnolia Plantation & Gardens nears completion of the renovation of its historic Long White Bridge, the attraction's historian and archivist Caroline Howell is preparing a time capsule to install with the rebuilt structure. It's not going to be revealed what is going inside.

"It will be a surprise for the future," according to a post on Magnolia's Facebook page. The exact place where it's being hidden it also under wraps.

The process of rebuilding the bridge started in August after Magnolia got the first deliveries of old growth cypress logs ordered for the project. A large maple had crashed onto the circa 1841 wooden bridge a month earlier, causing some major structural damage that called for a total renovation.

Regular updates of the rebuilding have been shared by the site on social media. By late October, the bridge had a deck again for the first time since July, and it's now possible to walk from one side to the other. Railings will be completed last, said Kirk Brown, a spokesman for Magnolia who has been documenting the full renovation process.

An earlier estimate put the possible completion of the project in early November, but there is still work left to do.