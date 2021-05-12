2 new restaurants on way to Mount Pleasant; 2 new retailers opening in downtown Charleston

A pair of new restaurants are in the works for a retail center off Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant while two new retailers are opening in downtown Charleston.

Sushi restaurant Locals will offer a new concept and British-inspired The Fish & Chippy plan to open in the Planet Fitness-anchored Belle Station shopping center near Chick-fil-A.

Locals Raw is upfitting the space at 545 Belle Station Blvd. where Red & Roadiee's Restaurant and Bar once operated.

The new Locals will be a totally different concept from its other two locations, according to Shawn Sherman, owner and director of operations for Locals Sushi & Sports Pub.

"We will be opening a seafood and raw bar at the new location," he said. "No sushi. Local fish, crab legs, oysters and other offerings."

It will be called Locals Raw — Seafood & Raw Bar.

Sherman said it will be a few months before the restaurant launches, and he will have more details later.

He recently applied for a license to sell beer, wine and/or liquor at the new site.

Locals offers another location in Mount Pleasant at 1150 Queensborough Blvd. and a site in West Ashley at 1680 Old Towne Road where Manny's Mediterranean Grille once operated.

The new East Cooper site will not replace the existing one near Publix off Johnnie Dodds and Anna Knapp boulevards, he said.

A stone's throw away from the planned Locals Raw venue is the proposed Fish & Chippy restaurant. It's being planned at 565 Belle Station Blvd., where Pizza Hut once operated.

Galen Le Cheminant, a Mount Pleasant resident and manager of Charleston Squash Club, and architect Babak Bryan of Sullivan's Island are upfitting the 1,200-square-foot space for what's being billed as "authentic British fish and chips and gourmet fare." A door emblem depicts the British flag in the shape of a fish.

Le Cheminant said the closest similar restaurant concept is The CODfather on Spruill Avenue in North Charleston, and he and is business partner believe East Cooper can support the concept.

"With the growing demographics in Mount Pleasant, we feel it might be a nice idea," Le Cheminant said.

The menu, still a work in progress, will include four or five traditional items such as battered cod, shrimp or sausage and a similar number of gourmet offerings, including grilled fish, fish pie or The Queen's Way fish and chips, which includes baked cod (no batter) with bread crumbs and rectangular-cut, deep-fried potatoes stacked in a tower and served with a tarragon hollandaise sauce.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

For alcoholic beverages, The Fish & Chippy plans to offer beer and wine.

Original plans called for the restaurant to be open last month, but Le Cheminant said construction started two weeks ago to renovate the space after holdups by the landlord.

When completed, possibly by late July, it's expected to seat 17 inside with a chair or two outside if room allows.

New on King

Two new retail shops will launch May 15 on King Street in downtown Charleston.

Housewares and apparel shop Sewing Down South will open at 493 King and skincare salon Guinot Institut Paris will welcome customers at 471 King. Both will open at 10 a.m.

Sewing Down South is the creation of "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover.

Conover began sewing and selling his pillow collections two years ago online. The 2,000-square-foot shop will feature pillow designs, embroidery station, Instagram wall, Charleston-based artisan products, clothing and other items.

SherryJean Cosmetics is bringing the salon to downtown, its second Lowcountry location.

The beauty products supplier and skincare treatment shop opened at 1161 Oakland Market Road in northern Mount Pleasant about 2½ years ago. Jean Baudrand is the owner and general manager.

New leases

Hammer and Stain North Charleston LLC, a do-it-yourself workshop, recently leased 1,200 square feet in Hanahan Crossing at 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd., Suite 240, in Hanahan.

Also Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa leased 2,452 square feet in Northcutt Plaza at 976 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Suite 1195, in Mount Pleasant. Commercial real estate firms Avison Young and CBRE handled the leases.

Expanded hours

The Veggie Bin at 96 Spring St. is now open on Sunday once again for the first time in more than a year because of the pandemic, according to owner Fraser Young.

It's open 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. most weekdays with abbreviated hours on the weekend of 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.