2 Charleston sites may be out of Market-area hotel queue after city denies extensions

The queue of hotel projects lined up for downtown Charleston may get a little shorter after two projects in the tourist-heavy City Market area were put in limbo after the owner of the properties missed a critical filing deadline.

A city zoning board voted last month to deny a request to extend the lodging approvals months after they'd expired.

Now the owner, Rainbow Market Group LLC, is challenging that decision.

The properties involved, one with an Anson Street address and the other at the site of the Rainbow Market building on Market Street, were approved in 2016 for two 50-room hotels.

All lodging projects on the peninsula require special exceptions. Once granted, they're valid for a limited time but can be extended under state law. Property owners are allowed up to five 12-month extensions of their "vested rights," and deadlines are set for when each extension expires.

Rainbow Market Group had already applied for and obtained two extensions. The most recent was to expire at the end of 2020.

Usually, property owners with hotel exceptions that are expiring will submit extension requests weeks or months in advance. The Board of Zoning Appeals typically approves them.

But since the Dec. 31 deadline had already passed before Rainbow Market Group submitted its request, city staffers said at the board's last meeting in mid-June that they couldn't approve it.

Zoning administrator Lee Batchelder said that, in his opinion, the Board of Zoning Appeals "does not have the authority to grant such an extension when the vested right is expired."

A letter submitted by the Preservation Society supported the city's stance, and a representative for the Historic Charleston Foundation said that group was concerned approval after a vested right had expired "would establish a dangerous precedent."

Charleston lawyer Trenholm Walker, who represented Rainbow Market Group at the meeting, said the late application could still be accepted without creating a precedent because of the "extenuating circumstances" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for our business newsletter. Our twice-weekly newsletter features all the business stories shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"It was missed, frankly, because of disarray," Walker told the board. "We don't have a legal reason for having missed it other than the pandemic."

Walker also said the owner was seeking the same approval it would have asked for had the application been filed on time, meaning the one-year extension would still expire next Dec. 31.

"We are not trying to capitalize and get six more months out of this," he said.

The majority of the board's members agreed with the city staff and voted 4-2 to deny the extension requests.

Rainbow Market Group, which public records show is affiliated with Marc Cothran of the Upstate and Charleston-based Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development, paid $8 million for the properties in 2014.

Last week, the company filed a formal notice of appeal under the name Rainbow Market LLC with the Charleston County Court of Common Pleas. It also requested mediation. Representatives of the company could not be reached for comment.

Aside from vested rights extension requests, the properties hadn't been on any city agendas recently, but in 2016 the Board of Architectural Review started voting on preliminary designs for the planned hotels.

Renderings submitted for the proposed Anson Street property in mid-2016 showed four stories and a colonnaded front portico.

At the Market Street address, a developer was instructed by the architecture board in 2016 to preserve part of the existing Rainbow Market structure, including its recognizable stepped pink facade.

When Charleston's zoning board convenes again July 20, it will be reviewing five requests for extensions of hotel-related vested rights, according to the agenda.

For a few properties, the next expiration deadline is months away, sometime during December of this year. A couple of projects — a 250-room lodging planned for Hagood Avenue and a 50-unit hotel use approved on East Bay — are cutting it closer, with vested rights set to expire on July 17 and July 18, respectively.